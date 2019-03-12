There’s nothing more ironic than reading a tweet from a Kennedy complaining about anyone else trying to hide the truth. Maybe he missed it but umm … he’s a KENNEDY.

Poor Joe. And he tried so hard here too:

As GOP stands unified against a bill to strengthen our democracy & increase transparency in our elections, it’s important to remember that the #NC09 seat is vacant because a GOP candidate tried to steal an election & only failed because local journalists uncovered the truth. #HR1 — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 8, 2019

Yes, they’re unified against a bill to strengthen our democracy.

Do these people read what they write? Seriously.

We’d remind Joe that we’re a Republic but it doesn’t seem to matter how many times we tell Democrats we’re not a Democracy so we’ll just write about how awesome Dan Crenshaw was in taking him apart.

Take a look:

You do realize your bill #HR1 would actually make that kind of fraud in #NC09 LEGAL. Right? TRUTH: it would legalize vote harvesting across the entire country, use your tax $ to do it, and limit free speech drastically. All in the name of “democracy.” Even ACLU opposes it. https://t.co/Pn72uB3hEe — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 9, 2019

UH OH.

But we thought it was the GOP who was against strengthening our ‘democracy.’

Gosh, we feel shocked.

Joe tried to answer back.

.@DanCrenshawTX’s claim is completely false. Election fraud — like what happened in #NC09 — is illegal today and would still remain illegal after #HR1 is signed into law. (1/3) https://t.co/NdEMFjAF6s — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 9, 2019

Ok, so tell us where Dan was wrong.

Here’s the TRUTH about #HR1, the #ForThePeople Act: It’s overdue, critical legislation to fight back against corruption in Washington, establish clean, fair & transparent elections, end dominance of big money in our politics & guarantee the right to vote for all Americans. (2/3) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 9, 2019

Huh?

Notice Joe didn’t really correct Dan’s tweet.

But let me end with this: @DanCrenshawTX, your commitment to our country is unquestionable, and I’m grateful for it. This bill is about making sure every vote counts and everyone can cast one. Think we can all agree on that. (3/3) — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) March 9, 2019

And now we can’t even be overly snarky to Joe.

Dammit.

Still, Dan was a boss …

Worth clarifying: HR1 enables ballot harvesting via mandatory no-fault absentee ballots and by not outlawing the practice of ballot harvesting. Dems rejected our amendment to HR1 that would make it illegal. It should be illegal bc it allows fraud like we saw in #NC09. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 11, 2019

Notice Joe didn’t mention any of that.

Well not just NC09 ask McCrory. It just mattered finally. — Grateful_mom (@mom_grateful) March 11, 2019

They know they can’t win legally. — Carolyn L Daniels (@witchylou02) March 11, 2019

Between this and their constant efforts to try and repeal the Electoral College it certainly is starting to feel like they can’t win if they play by the rules.

