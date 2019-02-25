Andrew McCabe has some strange ideas about what it means to speak truth to power. Sure, it’s a popular talking point with progressives and other political types these days but for someone who has been caught in so many lies, this just doesn’t seem like a good fit for him.

Call us crazy.

Rep. Jim Jordan seems to have taken issue with Andrew’s claim as well:

Andy McCabe just defended his book tour as “speaking truth to power.” -McCabe lied to James Comey

-He lied to the Inspector General

-He lied to FBI investigators McCabe has a funny definition of “speaking truth.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 24, 2019

Funny. Something like that.

We’re not sure he actually knows what the word ‘truth’ means though.

via GIPHY

This editor went through the thread on Jim’s tweet and as usual, nobody can seem to debate what he’s talking about. All we see is a lot of frothy, angry, shrieking Resistance types babbling about the non-case against him.

And you didn’t lie about abuse at Ohio State? — BigTerp66 (@BigTerp66) February 24, 2019

See what we mean?

Yeah, we’re not exactly surprised but c’mon.

Isn't it gym Jordan? — Jim Brummett (@jimmybbbn) February 25, 2019

Oh, and they are willing to excuse McCabe for lying because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Evidently the truth doesn’t matter anymore. 45 lies daily. #ArrestThePresident — Cynthia Jaynes (@Pixilou) February 24, 2019

In case you were wondering YES, everything is still stupid.

Happy Monday.

Related:

UH-OH, she MAD! AOC is PISSED the GOP isn’t kissing her ring for paying the little people aka her staffers a ‘humane wage’

YOU’RE not the boss of ME! Sharyl Attkisson drops a serious TRUTH BOMB on a certain ‘public servant’ from the Bronx and BOOYAH

DOOOD, how drunk ARE you?! Blue-check doc’s take on socialism should come with a warning label