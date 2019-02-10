Why, it seems like only yesterday when ol’ Larry Tribe was tweeting about how he believed Gov. Ralph Northam after his disastrous presser on whether or not he wore blackface (and then deleting said tweet) … time sure flies when you’re a blustering, progressive windbag eh?

What a world — in which a high official admittedly guilty of racist conduct is shielded from growing calls for resignation by credible accusations of rape against the guy in line to replace him if he steps down, and by a confession of racist conduct by the second-in-line. Aarrgh! — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) February 8, 2019

Notice Larry doesn’t mention which party is responsible for the very disaster he’s whining about in Virginia. How very typical.

And speaking of typical.

A good reason to vote only for women for a while — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 8, 2019

Wait, wasn’t Jennifer Rubin just telling us how Northam should resign so the ‘eloquent African American’ guy AKA Justin Fairfax could take over? You’d think she’d have learned not to comment further on this situation after that debacle (when even Alyssa Milano is calling you out?), but oh no, she’s Jennifer Rubin.

The Left’s favorite ‘conservative’ blogger.

Remember all people are innocent until proven guilty. I am a conservative but that is the law. Liberals go too much in emotion — David Allen (@DavidAllenSD) February 9, 2019

Gender Bias and Generalize Much? — Ron Cates (@RCbeancounter) February 10, 2019

Yes. Yes, she does.

No. It’s a good reason to vote for better PEOPLE instead of just pulling the lever for a particular party. — Lee C Eldridge (@LeeCEldridge) February 10, 2019

Quiet you, Jenn has a narrative to push.

so you would vote for Candace Owens?https://t.co/EiLMV3OjQh — Fred Lin (@fredofca) February 9, 2019

HA! No way she would.

One of the most sexist, braggadocio fumbles I never would have expected from someone I thought so much of before. — Jimmy Crack’d Korn (@Bouefoonery) February 9, 2019

who then would make all the sandwiches? — brigge (@brigge) February 9, 2019

#MERICA.

I’m hearing wonderful things about Amy Klobuchar. pic.twitter.com/c3ODT49sgE — Jennifer *pouncing* Bossypants 👖 (@ajenable) February 10, 2019

And Kirsten Gillibrand is learning how to eat fried chicken so yeah …

True freakin’ story.

