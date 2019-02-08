Have we mentioned how much fun it’s going to be watching Democrats eat one another during their primary? For the past two years, they’ve all been able to agree that ORANGE MAN BAD, so it’s been friendly and all for one and one for all.

But now that they all want to be in power (which is ultimately always their main goal) we’re going to see some catfights like we’ve never seen before and it’s going to be GLORIOUS.

Seriously, it’s already starting. Look at how they’re all basically tweeting the SAME THING so they can play the AOC card in order to appeal to the socialist Democrat’s insane base for votes.

This was pretty damn pathetic, even for a Dem like Cory Booker. Or Elizabeth Warren. Or Kamala Harris. Or Kirsten Gillibrand.

Holy crap.

LOOK AT ME, LOOK AT ME.

Brit Hume had a zinger …

It’s getting crowded out on that limb. https://t.co/EZ2ZyeeOXm — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 8, 2019

It really is.

And it’s only going to get MORE crowded.

These people have lost their minds! They are all racing to go no where. They are all in a hurry to get somewhere but have no idea where they are going. Sorry but this is trip I won’t take. — Wayde Day (@WaydeDay) February 8, 2019

The Green New Deal is a disaster and that these yahoos are willing to cosponsor and support it tells you how desperate they are to win the nod.

Did we mention this is pathetic?

they all get the memo in their inbox early in the AM and boy do they beat that drum ad nauseam all day on social media and on any media outlet that gives them their soapbox. I love watching sheep like these lead the other sheep to the slaughter. — oracle of liberty (@oracleofliberty) February 8, 2019

True story.

What a pack of tools. — Dan Dolan (@phlegm11) February 8, 2019

Not sure we could have said this better ourselves.

