Earlier today, Twitchy covered Rep. Steve Scalise posting his gun-violence testimony that House Judiciary Dems refused to allow him to share during the gun-control hearing on February 6. Scalise went on with Laura Ingraham last night to talk about his being silenced and he did not hold back.

Watch.

Historically, Members of Congress—regardless of party—have been welcomed to testify before committees. But this new, leftist majority refused to let me share my story as a shooting survivor and supporter of the 2nd Amendment at the House Judiciary Committee's gun control hearing. pic.twitter.com/pBWkMMP8XZ — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 7, 2019

He knows exactly why they didn’t want him to testify because as a gun-violence victim his testimony about how guns actually saved lives is detrimental to Democrats trying to stomp on the Second Amendment. If they allow a balance to their ‘guns that go pew pew pew are bad’ narrative it gets a lot harder to convince Americans that they’re right. That adding one more gun law that bad guys will ignore anyway will stop gun violence.

It’s almost laughable at this point.

Wait, you know what, it is laughable.

So much for Pelosi's cry for transparency — Kaye (@Kayekae) February 7, 2019

Another example of, ‘Ok for thee but not for me.’

Yup.

You have a first hand experience and were not allowed to speak? I guess your story would NOT fit their agenda. They only listen to one side of an argument and that is their side. — Daveda Gruber (@DavedaGruber) February 7, 2019

Exactly.

They are afraid you will ruin their agenda! You are a true hero sir & I hope you continue to fight for our constitution! — (@DaintyMae2) February 7, 2019

Time to let Scalise testify, Dems.

