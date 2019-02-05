True story, this editor has no idea who Diego Aranda Teixeira is, but apparently, he’s an attorney who made Michael Avenatti so mad on Twitter that he called him to yell at him about it. When someone goes full caps about Avenatti you can’t help but notice … right?

Heh.

OMG @MichaelAvenatti CALLED ME AND HE'S CRAZY — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

Imagine being so angry about something on Twitter that you actually look up someone’s information and call them to yell at them about it.

Then again, it is the guy who thought he could run for president after he represented Stormy Daniels so this isn’t all that surprising.

Avenatti responded.

No – I called you a terrible lawyer who thinks Twitter is a forum to attack other lawyers when you don’t know what the hell you are talking about. How long have you been practicing? Because from what I can tell, it’s about 2 min. You need to learn the law before you pop off. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 5, 2019

He’s so mad.

Dude srsly what are you doing — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

This is called, ‘throwing a tantrum,’ and it’s not the first time we’ve seen him do it.

what kind of lawyer calls other lawyers to bark at them — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

One that doesn’t believe in allowing people to spew bullshit without consequences. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 5, 2019

Huh?

Dude that's what you tried to do on the phone to me — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

This was like a soap opera but funnier:

He just spent 5 minutes yelling at me on the phone — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

You are an embarrassment to the profession. You think you can accuse people of malpractice without repercussions and without anyone calling you out on your BS. You know nothing of my cases or clients. And yet you throw around accusations like you do. I’m happy to compare resumes. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 5, 2019

I don't need to compare my resume to yours man I help people and am proud of the work I do This is not a good use of either your or my time — Diego Aranda Teixeira (@DiegoATLaw) February 5, 2019

Told ya’.

Two lawyers fighting on @Twitter makes good Tuesday morning toilet bowl reading. I think @MichaelAvenatti may be projecting here. — incorrigible turbocharged plutocracy (@shak091379) February 5, 2019

Dude, TMI.

I have to know: does he yell “Basta!” IRL or is that just kayfabe? — Ethan Jacobs (@ethanjacobslaw) February 5, 2019

Fair question.

Yeah dude lol, he thought he was gonna be president a few months ago. He’s out of his mind — Dan (@ec147c) February 5, 2019

Ok, sometimes Twitter still makes us laugh.

It’s rare when you have adults attacking an 11-year-old kid because his last name is Trump, but this, this was funny.

