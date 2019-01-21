We see a lot of horrible, disgusting, stupid accounts on Twitter, especially ones with pretty blue checkmarks. But this @UncleShoes guy takes the cake for violent tweeting that Twitter seems all too happy to ignore because he’s calling for violence against the right people.

If you are a true fan of Shoes I want you to fire on any of these red hat bitches when you see them. On sight. — Uncle Shoes (@HouseShoes) January 21, 2019

Covington Catholic High School MIGHT want to look into this account. Just sayin’.

Imagine if a right-leaning account called for their followers to ‘fire on’ high school kids in pink vagina hats? Their account would have been gone before they could finish hitting the tweet button. But you know, since Jack isn’t a fan of anyone who wears a MAGA hat we’re not entirely surprised this as*hole still has an account.

Dear @TwitterSafety: this violates the Terms of Service and warrants a permanent ban. This was done for the “M4OL” Parkland kids, why not #CovingtonCatholic? #VerifiedBullies have no place on the platform. ➕➕➕ @HouseShoes must be banned! pic.twitter.com/FBB5aaFEPO — Culttture (@culttture) January 21, 2019

You’d think but hey, apparently Uncle wants the right people hurt so that makes it ok.

Twitter doesn’t even try and hide their bias anymore.

For wearing a hat? Wow, you're unbalanced. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) January 21, 2019

Ya’ think?

Seriously bad look — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) January 21, 2019

Bout to become famous. Congrats — B Rea (@BrandoRea) January 21, 2019

Violence against kids, guess that's what tough guys do. 🙄 — Jennifer🇺🇸 (@jensicilian) January 21, 2019

Not many true fans out there — Nicholas Moore (@nicholasmoore) January 21, 2019

Wonder if he sells a bunch of shoes calling for gun-violence against strangers, and even kids who wear these hats?

And so @Jack…this type of threat is tolerated by this jerk? — Μέλισσα (@moomoo70) January 21, 2019

The tweet has been up for at least 12 hours and his account is still there so it’s hard to say Jack DOESN’T tolerate it.

I think someone needs a @Gillette shave — pam bickford 🌟 (@PamBickford) January 21, 2019

And a Snickers bar.

Sheesh.

