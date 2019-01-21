Nobody ever claimed pro-aborts are the brightest crayons in the box.

Ok, so even though we’re seeing more and more information that proves Nick Sandmann and the other students from Covington Catholic High School were not in the wrong, our friendly neighborhood SJWs are front and center trying to exploit the situation to push their anti-life, pro-death, anti-white-man, anti-Catholicism, anti-everything-that-isn’t-a-cat narrative. Like this nonsense from Melissa McEwan.

This kid's claim he doesn't "have hateful feelings in [his] heart" is undermined by having attended an anti-choice rally. All the bullshit rhetoric in the world can't turn denying people agency over their own bodies into an act of anything other than hate. https://t.co/IGXWGxW9Q8 — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 21, 2019

Supporting life is hateful?

Imagine going through life believing abortion is love.

Sick people out there, man.

Pro Life isn’t hate, no matter how badly you want to portray it as that. — Mayasich (@MNHockey17) January 21, 2019

But MAGA hats! Truuuuuuump!

You should counter his ‘hate’ with your own obvious hate. His parents should receive death threats, he should be expelled & colleges reject this kid, amirite? Destroy him! You don’t even recognize your own hate and bigotry. On #MLKDay no less. #CovingtonCatholic #RightToLife — Christie (@RepRepublic) January 21, 2019

Ok, that one may have left a mark.

Reality check: It's not "anti-choice" to oppose abortion because you are choosing not to support an institution that deprives unborn children of their right to life. Besides, an unborn fetus is its own body and is not part of a woman's body to begin with. — Tom Cramer (@FastTquick) January 21, 2019

I don't agree with that. The Pro-Life movement believes that there is a life being destroyed with every abortion. It is a heartfelt conviction, not coming from hate — Lily and TJ's Dad! (@ApplePasta) January 21, 2019

This is actually a lovely way to describe the movement, which means it will be totally lost on McEwan. Pro-aborts need the pro-life movement to be hateful because otherwise, they have to admit they’re promoting the death of the innocent out of convenience.

And we all know if they had to be honest about what abortion really is and what it really does they’d have no argument to speak of in the first place.

So they stick with a silly narrative … like this one.

