Guess what, folks? A week ago, Chelsea Handler was tweeting about Lindsey Graham being gay and insinuating that Trump is blackmailing him over it, so Rep. Ilhan Omar wasn’t the first. One might even say Omar could have seen this on Twitter.

Ahem.

Anyway, Dave Rubin shared Chelsea’s foul tweet and made a comment about how he’s starting to wonder if the Left really does support the gay community.

I’m starting to think progressives aren’t really for gay people… pic.twitter.com/M3LQaFVkcx — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 17, 2019

Yeah, we’ve been thinking that for a few YEARS now. It would appear they care more about the gay vote than they do about gay people but it’s that way with most ‘protected classes.’

And for the record, that in no way is an insinuation about Graham. I couldn’t care less about his sexuality. But remember gays, progressives are only for you when you bow to them. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 17, 2019

Kudos to Dave for using the correct ‘couldn’t care less’ here.

And we absolutely LOVE what he said for gays to remember, ‘Progressive are only for you when you bow to them.’

Nailed it.

Looks like Chelsea Handler isn’t hosting the Oscars in the future. — Anthony Leonardi (@TonyDLeonardi) January 17, 2019

No big loss.

When you strip "progressivism" down it's basically just an aggressive and perpetual power grab. The "social justice" issues layered on top are a la carte, at the whim of the Party — Don Quixote (@donxquijote) January 17, 2019

Mind. Blown.

He’s right.

It’s all about power and control.

Are you implying Hilary Clinton's sudden 360 on gay marriage the second she decided to run for President wasn't genuine Dave? HOW DARE YOU SIR. pic.twitter.com/MRVvpZeB9Y — Joshua Johnson (@Agk3los) January 17, 2019

That’s RIGHT. She and Obama both totally evolved on gay marriage.

Heh.

Chelsea is a national embarrassment. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) January 17, 2019

‘Nuff said.

