How many times do people have to explain to Alyssa Milano that not only has America been separating ‘families’ at the border for years (way before Trump) but the main reason they’re being separated is to make sure the adults really are their parents and/or family? This is not about being unkind or cruel or racist, this truly is about protecting the children.

But you know, Alyssa has a narrative to push and playing on people’s feelers is way easier with kiddos so here we are.

Case in point.

Trump administration separated thousands more migrant children from parents at border than previously known, internal watchdog says ?tid=ss_tw-amp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 17, 2019

She failed to actually link the story but her tweet pretty much says it all.

And ultimately she just made the best argument we’ve been hearing to build the wall.

Whoa, we rhymed.

If she really is that concerned about these children then she should support stronger and better border security that not only protects more Americans but the people crossing the border as well.

Parents that break the law get separated from their children every day all over the world. Don’t break the law. Enter legally — savery (@flashavery) January 17, 2019

But Trump.

Man, we feel like we write that sentence a lot.

Standard Investigative procedure to determine if the “family” that illegally crossed International Borders in actuality consists of related parents & children. Prevention of child sex trafficking apparently offends your delicate sensibilities – — UCFast (@Poppa_Ghosts) January 17, 2019

Who knew?

Sorry. But ultimately the parents are responsible for this. Not Tump. They are the ones breaking the law and coming into our country illegally!! Why don’t you keep your door unlocked and let just anyone come into your house any time of the day. It’s the same thing! — bunglebush (@Bunglebush) January 17, 2019

Somehow that would be Trump’s fault as well.

Was it the @realDonaldTrump administration or was it the government just following policies that previous administrations put into effect? Big difference — Craig Hilton (@ch407) January 17, 2019

This guy better be careful with his facts and reality and stuff.

And then it wouldn’t be Twitter if some people weren’t commenting on the link she didn’t really include.

I think that says tiddies. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 17, 2019

I saw Amped Tiddies open for Ozzy in Ft. Lauderdale. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 17, 2019

We did too!

Ok, we’re all just getting silly now.

Failed paste job is still more coherent than things she normally says. https://t.co/PGVDP44wlG — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) January 17, 2019

THERE it is.

And truth.

