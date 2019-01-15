If you’re looking for a perfect example of WHY we need term limits, you need to look no further than Senator Dianne Feinstein who it seems has been in office since God was a boy. Her opening sentence during the Barr hearing this morning speaks volumes …

Lord, Feinstein's opening sentence at the Barr hearing is about Anita Hill — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 15, 2019

What the Hell does Anita Hill have to do with Barr? Did she get confused and think she was trying to smear Kavanaugh again?

What? Someone tell her Kavanaugh got confirmed already… — Janna Fite Herbison (@jannaherbison) January 15, 2019

Seriously.

That's what happens when one starts to get a little long in the tooth. — Redcloak The Horrible ❌ (@BrewingAle) January 15, 2019

are we going to re litigate THAT again, now? — Rani ~ Garden Elf (@MilitaryRosary) January 15, 2019

Let’s hope not.

That's because Feinstein has nothing of substance to contribute at all. pic.twitter.com/tSD94tyKhx — Strike Up The Band (@UpriseNole) January 15, 2019

Democrat Leaders live in the distant past & NOT the positive future of the USA. — Rick Mitchell (@RickSMitchell) January 15, 2019

He’s not wrong.

Wait for it … Stormy Daniels is coming …#geez — Bill Roe (@roedog56) January 15, 2019

Bite your TONGUE!

Diane is old and forgetting how deceived her side is. All about trashing anyone Trump nominates. — David S Handler (@davidradiowntp) January 15, 2019

Not an unfair observation.

I think this might be as bad as Kavanaugh — Romaboo (@Primetime48bc) January 15, 2019

Man, we hope not.

Term limits needed for all those people. — Diane Guch (@GucciDiane) January 15, 2019

Hey, that’s what we said.

And it’s true.

