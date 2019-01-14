David Hogg could learn a thing or FIVE from his fellow classmate and activist, Cameron Kasky. Actually, gun control advocates and activists, in GENERAL, could learn a thing or FIVE from Cameron.

True story.

These two tweets from the Stoneman Douglas student and activist are far more powerful and mature than anything Hogg or the Shannon Watts groupies have come up with …

Please do not call me a “victim” or “survivor” of a mass shooting. I was 100+ yards away from the gunfire. There are kids who had to climb over dead bodies. In my opinion, calling me a victim or witness or survivor diminishes what they went through. I was completely safe. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 14, 2019

That he said please speaks volumes.

Plus, Cameron didn’t have to admit this but that he did tells us a good deal about who he is as an activist and as a human being.

At first I was perfectly comfortable with it as I was deeply focused on getting the undeniably crucial gun control message across, but with time I’ve gained some new perspective and I think it was wrong of me to accept those labels. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 14, 2019

Color us impressed.

Well and truly.

Seems Cameron has grown up a good deal.

Bravo, young man.

You are a decent chap. You have done.nothing to be ashamed of 👌 — Brendan Returns 🌈 🇪🇺🐱🇺🇸 (@buddah_uk) January 14, 2019

You guys should see the people on his thread telling him that HE IS A VICTIM, though.

Cameron, the way I see it is that every American who is alive right now is a survivor of a mass shooting. As non-american, living in a country where we don't face gun violence, seeing what's happening right now in the US, it feels like a warzone. There's no place that is safe — verseofarose 🌹 ⌛ (@VerseofaRose) January 14, 2019

We’re sure this was super helpful for Cameron to read.

I think differentiating labels based on whether you were “merely” at the scene or directly shot at is too semantic. In my humble opinion, anybody that could have been there could have been killed. — Philip Gardner (@_PhilGardner) January 14, 2019

Or you know, maybe as adults just listen to this young man and respect what he has to say and adhere to his request?

Just sayin’.

Related:

COLD DEAD HANDS! Stephen Gutowski’s thread detailing VA Dem’s proposal to confiscate guns will ENRAGE you

MIC DROP: Devin Nunes using NYT piece that accidentally debunked Russia Gate to OWN the Left will make you fistpump

Shut-up and make RAZORS! Gillette clearly hasn’t learned when you go woke you go broke with their latest campaign