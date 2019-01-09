Bro.

Can we call you bro?

Awesome.

Bro. Just no … seriously no.

Ed Krassenstein did his best to make Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tweet about the border wall look less stupid. He’s a giver ya’ know.

What was it Reagan said? It’s not that these people are stupid, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t right?

He was so much better at this than we are.

Heh.

And literally no, Ed.

Trending

We’re pretty sure even a, ‘Bless your heart,’ won’t fix this guy.

Just sayin’.

Now, to be fair (because you know, this editor is all about being fair), Ed could have been talking about another wall that Hitler built …

But we’re willing to bet he was talking about the Berlin wall because that has been the Left’s go-to when pretending Americans building a wall to secure their southern border makes them all literally Hitler.

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?

Tags: Ed KrassensteinHitlerTrumpwall