Ed Krassenstein did his best to make Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tweet about the border wall look less stupid. He’s a giver ya’ know.

77 years ago Hitler built a wall Just saying… #TrumpAddress — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 9, 2019

What was it Reagan said? It’s not that these people are stupid, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t right?

He was so much better at this than we are.

Heh.

And literally no, Ed.

DM me and I can walk you through how to delete a Tweet — Who are You? (@dpklein) January 9, 2019

WTF are you talking about? — NarcissisticNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) January 9, 2019

You really are dumb, Hitler didn't build a wall. Joseph stalin built a wall, not to keep people out but to keep people in. — Fubar (@freddiefubar) January 9, 2019

Lol…you're just a mess aren't you? Bless your heart. pic.twitter.com/0IXJFThlLC — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) January 9, 2019

We’re pretty sure even a, ‘Bless your heart,’ won’t fix this guy.

Just sayin’.

Do you even history, bro? — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) January 9, 2019

Now, to be fair (because you know, this editor is all about being fair), Ed could have been talking about another wall that Hitler built …

The Atlantic Wall yes, i’ll give you that. However trying to compare Trump to Hitler with that is completely butt stupid. #TrumpDerangementSyndrome — Professor Jackhole_Yinzer (@Anthony_Stavish) January 9, 2019

But we’re willing to bet he was talking about the Berlin wall because that has been the Left’s go-to when pretending Americans building a wall to secure their southern border makes them all literally Hitler.

Come on now! Even you are smarter than this aren’t you? Well, maybe not.. pic.twitter.com/vxWXLuCqHG — Jeff T (@JAT1967) January 9, 2019

Remember when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor before building that wall pic.twitter.com/hRNclpfyMI — Scottergate (@Scottergate) January 9, 2019

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?

