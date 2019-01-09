Bro.
Can we call you bro?
Awesome.
Bro. Just no … seriously no.
Ed Krassenstein did his best to make Rep. Eric Swalwell’s tweet about the border wall look less stupid. He’s a giver ya’ know.
77 years ago Hitler built a wall
Just saying… #TrumpAddress
— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) January 9, 2019
What was it Reagan said? It’s not that these people are stupid, it’s just that they know so much that isn’t right?
He was so much better at this than we are.
Heh.
And literally no, Ed.
— B'sC'sSoxPats-Yup! (@RedDFredDFla) January 9, 2019
DM me and I can walk you through how to delete a Tweet
— Who are You? (@dpklein) January 9, 2019
WTF are you talking about?
— NarcissisticNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) January 9, 2019
You really are dumb, Hitler didn't build a wall. Joseph stalin built a wall, not to keep people out but to keep people in.
— Fubar (@freddiefubar) January 9, 2019
Lol…you're just a mess aren't you? Bless your heart. pic.twitter.com/0IXJFThlLC
— Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) January 9, 2019
We’re pretty sure even a, ‘Bless your heart,’ won’t fix this guy.
Just sayin’.
Do you even history, bro?
— zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) January 9, 2019
Now, to be fair (because you know, this editor is all about being fair), Ed could have been talking about another wall that Hitler built …
The Atlantic Wall yes, i’ll give you that. However trying to compare Trump to Hitler with that is completely butt stupid. #TrumpDerangementSyndrome
— Professor Jackhole_Yinzer (@Anthony_Stavish) January 9, 2019
But we’re willing to bet he was talking about the Berlin wall because that has been the Left’s go-to when pretending Americans building a wall to secure their southern border makes them all literally Hitler.
Come on now! Even you are smarter than this aren’t you? Well, maybe not.. pic.twitter.com/vxWXLuCqHG
— Jeff T (@JAT1967) January 9, 2019
Remember when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor before building that wall pic.twitter.com/hRNclpfyMI
— Scottergate (@Scottergate) January 9, 2019
— Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) January 9, 2019
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?
Related:
BURN! Greg Gutfeld rubbed salt in CNN’s wound after their fact-checking feast on Trump’s border speech came up EMPTY
No, we’re laughing AT them: HuffPost pretends Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were ‘a hit’ and it’s just SO hilariously pathetic
CAN’T be real: AOC’s response to Trump’s border speech is filled with so much stupid we’re not sure where to begin (watch)