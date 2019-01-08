Don’t worry folks, only six terrorists crossed our southern border in the first six months of 2018.

No big whoop.

Repeat after us … holy sh*t.

Low numbers.

Only six.

That were actually on a list.

WTF is wrong with these people?! Wait, you know what, don’t answer that.

At the end of the day their crap article tells us really ZERO about how many terrorists are actually crossing the border but hey, in their little minds this somehow proves Trump wrong so NBC News is going to push this story with all their might.

And we thought CNN was obnoxious.

But it’s racist if we don’t want terrorists to cross our borders illegally.

Yes, they really think like that.

Maybe it has to be double digits for these yahoos to give a damn.

That. ^

Guess we did too.

Orange man bad?

They were saying?

