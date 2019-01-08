Don’t worry folks, only six terrorists crossed our southern border in the first six months of 2018.

No big whoop.

Repeat after us … holy sh*t.

NEW: US Customs and Border Protection encountered just 6 immigrants on US-Mexico border in first half of fiscal year 2018 whose names were on a federal government list of known or suspected terrorists, according to CBP data obtained by @NBCNews. https://t.co/MKIXQdoX26 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2019

Low numbers.

Only six.

That were actually on a list.

WTF is wrong with these people?! Wait, you know what, don’t answer that.

At the end of the day their crap article tells us really ZERO about how many terrorists are actually crossing the border but hey, in their little minds this somehow proves Trump wrong so NBC News is going to push this story with all their might.

You conveniently leave out the ‘suspected’ category. Thousands are stopped who have travel histories which raise terrorist suspicions. Lies by omission are still lies. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) January 8, 2019

And we thought CNN was obnoxious.

6 “known” terrorists = 6 too many. Think of past terror attacks throughout the world and # innocent lives lost by small # terrorists. One would be too many if your family or friends lives were affected. Legal, screened entry must prevail. — Rudy (@USAfree123) January 8, 2019

But it’s racist if we don’t want terrorists to cross our borders illegally.

Yes, they really think like that.

What’s the over/under on how many terrorists we should accept illegally entering our country? — Christy ÓCatháin (@cdokane) January 8, 2019

Maybe it has to be double digits for these yahoos to give a damn.

6 terrorists were on AA flight 11 on 9/11, 5 on flight 77, 5 on 93 and 5 on flight 175. So what fn point are you idiots trying to make. — Defiance Lady (@defiance_lady) January 8, 2019

That. ^

Would you say there were just, only, eight (8) mass shootings in the US in the first half of 2018, or can we agree 8 is 8 too many, just like 6 terrorists. — Razor (@hale_razor) January 8, 2019

Other sources tell us that some information is NOT allowed to be shared at this time . Let’s leave you with this 1 is to many !!! — Beth Reynolds ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BethReynoldsGSD) January 8, 2019

Six terrorists in the country seems significant to me, I guess because I lived through 9/11. — Damn, I'm snarky. (@corrcomm) January 8, 2019

Guess we did too.

6 too many. — Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@DeebsFLA) January 8, 2019

Orange man bad?

6 is 6 too many, douchebag. You lose a family member or close friend to terrorism and then let's have a conversation. — Stupid Should Hurt (@Justanindepndnt) January 8, 2019

Five (5) hijacked flight 11. The WH is completely full of shit but maybe do yourselves a favor & don’t trivialize that as “just 6”. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2019

They were saying?

Related:

Yeah … NO: Jennifer Rubin and Charlie Sykes think they know WHY Trump supporters dislike NeverTrump and it’s a YUGE miss

When even HE is calling her out? WOWZA! AOC absolutely LOSES it when Max Boot compares her to Sarah Palin and ROFL

‘Oh LOOK.’ Brit Hume zinged blue-check weather guy and his ‘trifecta of bigotry’ SO badly he deleted and ran