Like many people on the Left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think government only started when Trump became president. Seriously. Do these folks really not understand that the issues and problems we’re facing today have been in the making for DECADES?

You know what, don’t answer that.

For example, AOC seems to think child detention camps spontaneously went up last year … like magic!

But hey, who are we to argue with her if she wants budget cuts? That means a smaller budget and a smaller government.

Winning.

Of course, we all know she doesn’t really want to shrink the government and is suggesting we cut funding for DHS or some other silly socialist thing, but give us this one moment to snicker, deal?

There’s just so much she doesn’t know.

Fair.

Not according to AOC who seems to think morals are more important than facts.

See? WE AGREE.

Alex from the Bronx, MAKE THIS HAPPEN.

