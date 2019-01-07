Like many people on the Left, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to think government only started when Trump became president. Seriously. Do these folks really not understand that the issues and problems we’re facing today have been in the making for DECADES?

You know what, don’t answer that.

For example, AOC seems to think child detention camps spontaneously went up last year … like magic!

This admin clearly had enough extra money to spontaneously build child detention camps all along the southern border + conduct a massive, cross-country family-separation operation. If anything, DHS’s horrific actions last year means we should consider budget cuts, not increases. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

But hey, who are we to argue with her if she wants budget cuts? That means a smaller budget and a smaller government.

Winning.

Of course, we all know she doesn’t really want to shrink the government and is suggesting we cut funding for DHS or some other silly socialist thing, but give us this one moment to snicker, deal?

The US government had 111 detention centers BEFORE the Trump EO to build more near the border. You’re not a stupid person, @AOC. Just ignorant. — CalFreedomMom is a Nationalist🇺🇸 (@CalFreedomMom) January 7, 2019

There’s just so much she doesn’t know.

Fair.

Obama did that, maybe Bush before him. Facts ARE important. — The Rock Wall (@ManInTheArena61) January 7, 2019

Not according to AOC who seems to think morals are more important than facts.

By "spontaneously", I assume that you mean "during the Obama administration". — Redcloak The Horrible (@BrewingAle) January 7, 2019

Most of these were built under the previous Administration. Another one of your “morally right”, but “factually incorrect” statements. pic.twitter.com/4fqVqbNcJ7 — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) January 7, 2019

Ummm…those “spontaneously” built “detention camps” were erected under the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/5yv1aAE11y — CW3 Schadenfreude🇺🇸🇫🇮🇸🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@ret_cw3) January 7, 2019

Awesome! 100% support for government budget cuts, anywhere anytime. — Richard M. Castaldo (@Castaldo2018) January 7, 2019

See? WE AGREE.

Alex from the Bronx, MAKE THIS HAPPEN.

