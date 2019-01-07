It’s one thing to be critical of Sarah Sanders in a professional manner, say you disagree with how she handles pressers or the media. It’s quite another to just be a hateful and mean harpy about her, like Jennifer Rubin.

This isn’t the first time mean girl Jenn has gone after Sarah in a very personal way …

The reason she'll never work outside rightwing la-la land is because she is a bald faced liar. No one wants her as the face of their company/organization https://t.co/JmOJB2capT — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 6, 2019

And let’s be honest here, Jennifer is the LAST person who should be judging anyone else’s ‘face’.

From The Hill:

Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on some of President Trump’s claims about border security. In an interview with Sanders on Sunday, Wallace took on the claim, made by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, that thousands of “special interest aliens” have been stopped at the border. Sanders stood by the claim, saying that the southern border is the “most vulnerable point of entry.” “We know that, roughly, nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally, and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is at our southern border,” she said …

We’re not entirely sure why this particular piece inspired another personal attack from WaPo’s favorite ‘conservative’ blogger but man we don’t see anything here that should have inspired such an attack.

Pot meet kettle…seriously, look in the mirror. — Christy ÓCatháin (@cdokane) January 6, 2019

Maybe she’s just awful.

you are a vicious person. But remember everyone, Trump is divisive and THAT is bad. — Steph (@steph93065) January 6, 2019

Bingo.

She'll be fine. Hillary almost became president and Obama got a second term. — Impeach those motherf$&%*@!s bot (@always_on_hold) January 6, 2019

HAAAAAA

Lying. Like continuing to claim you’re a conservative to fool the rubes that read your leftist drivel. — Max Peters (@TikiMaximus) January 7, 2019

LOL!! Gee Ms. Neoprogressive, perhaps YOU are the liar here. Or are you simply ignorant of the nature of the arrests made along our southern border? — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) January 7, 2019

You're calling out someone as a liar while at the same time you STILL call yourself a "conservative" blogger. LOL That's rich! #projectionmuch — Right Side of WA (@nolpatrick) January 6, 2019

You are a terrible person who has nothing but hate and vinegar in your veins. How does that feel day in and day out? — Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) January 7, 2019

are you talking about her or you? — 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒆 💍 (@_LovingCup) January 6, 2019

Wow, this really WAS the pot calling the kettle black.

