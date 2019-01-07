It’s one thing to be critical of Sarah Sanders in a professional manner, say you disagree with how she handles pressers or the media. It’s quite another to just be a hateful and mean harpy about her, like Jennifer Rubin.

This isn’t the first time mean girl Jenn has gone after Sarah in a very personal way …

And let’s be honest here, Jennifer is the LAST person who should be judging anyone else’s ‘face’.

From The Hill:

Fox News host Chris Wallace challenged White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on some of President Trump’s claims about border security.

In an interview with Sanders on Sunday, Wallace took on the claim, made by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, that thousands of “special interest aliens” have been stopped at the border.

Sanders stood by the claim, saying that the southern border is the “most vulnerable point of entry.”

“We know that, roughly, nearly 4,000 known or suspected terrorists come into our country illegally, and we know that our most vulnerable point of entry is at our southern border,” she said …

We’re not entirely sure why this particular piece inspired another personal attack from WaPo’s favorite ‘conservative’ blogger but man we don’t see anything here that should have inspired such an attack.

Maybe she’s just awful.

Bingo.

HAAAAAA

Wow, this really WAS the pot calling the kettle black.

