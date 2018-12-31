You didn’t think we’d let 2018 end without at least one more story highlighting our favorite parody account (and yours), Sean Spicier @sean_spicier, now did you? Safe to say Spicier has made an impression on this Twitchy editor and the thousands and thousands of people who read his (her?) tweets every day, so what better way to look back at 2018 and laugh? Especially when we can laugh at the Left doing the SAME DAMN THING they’ve been doing for well over a year now.

BY NOW you’d think they’d know to look for that little blue check.

But oh no.

Thank goodness. 😉

Enjoy!

The first stop on the Spicier train is a tweet about Nancy Pelosi:

Who knew the Twin Cities were such haters. Sheesh.

Sounds like a country song pic.twitter.com/m3P3SUKzmt — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 20, 2018

There’s a tear in my beer ‘cuz I’m cryin’ for your dear …

No?

Fine, everyone’s a critic.

Ooh, here’s one about Mattis:

Did they bump him to fifth? pic.twitter.com/P3rtPbuZQq — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 21, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This one was sorta brutal:

Sorry sir but my balls are not for show pic.twitter.com/2bMWhdwRcz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 21, 2018

Our eyes!

Sorry…can’t talk right now. Too busy spending Putin’s blood money pic.twitter.com/xkkJDia0i9 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 22, 2018

That Putin money ain’t gonna spend itself ya’ know.

These tweets though, these are our favorites because Trump never did get those apologies …

Too late to delete though pic.twitter.com/JILX34oaQn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2018

Tweets are FOREVER.

Not during Kwanzaa pic.twitter.com/BJGueYmfIP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2018

And this editor just snort-laughed.

Some of you need to work on your apologies pic.twitter.com/LfmnRUYbGZ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2018

And tweeting in general.

Yikes, dude.

This is a perfect place for a, ‘Your mom,’ joke but since we adore Spicier we’ll let it slide.

I prefer Prince of Poo pic.twitter.com/v2i5yKjqle — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 27, 2018

Nice alliteration.

FINALLY!

A few odds and ends:

Was that supposed to be a secret? pic.twitter.com/MoGFBsV6f5 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2018

Which f-word was this person using here? Ferret? Fireworks? Frog?

Ooh, was it frog?!

Got em talking to themselves pic.twitter.com/G33ayOYyvP — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2018

Doesn’t take much.

I can think of something even more stupid than that pic.twitter.com/nuoPFghto3 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 29, 2018

We can too.

We see what he did here.

Are you talking about Tiger Woods? pic.twitter.com/kf5RAMI3PF — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) December 31, 2018

We thought maybe Obama but what do we know?

YOU’RE welcome.

And thank YOU!

Happy New Year Twitchy readers! Thank you for being part of this editor’s journey for 2018 and here’s hoping for an even more kick-a*s 2019! – Sam J.

Related:

WTF is THIS?! HuffPost shares video of all-male cheering squad ‘redefining masculinity’ and OMG we can’t stop laughing (watch)

‘Ok, your HIGHNESS’: Blue-check ‘economist’ gets DROPPED for claiming Repubs hate working Americans in garbage thread

Isn’t she ADORBS?! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lists her accomplishments SO FAR, gets all tough with her critics and LOL