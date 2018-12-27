As Twitchy reported, Soledad O’Brien (and a bunch of other blue-check types) spent a good part of Christmas day shaming Trump for not visiting the troops at Christmas, only to make ginormous fools of themselves when it turned out the president and First Lady did indeed make the trip.

When the news broke that Trump was in Iraq instead of admitting they just hate Trump so much they can’t help themselves, Soledad and others claimed the only reason Trump went was that they shamed him into it.

That very day.

Alrighty then.

Well, it just doesn’t work that way and Brit Hume and a bazillion others explained as much and then Soledad got a little … snippy.

Sorry—let me spell it out more slowly so you can understand me: the President (according to cnn’s Barabar Starr) prepped for this trip several weeks ago. The shaming seems to have worked. I hope you’re having a nice holiday. Try not to be such an a**hole in 2019. ❤️ — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 27, 2018

We’re surprised she didn’t use a bunch of clapping emoji in her tweet.

Brit responded, again:

Then why’d you post your tweet in response to one that was about a tweet sent today? Your tweet was ridiculous. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 27, 2018

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air did as well … and we literally EL OH EL’d.

So… you were shaming him in secret? Did he know? — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) December 27, 2018

Soledad is a SHAME NINJA. You never see the shame coming until it’s TOO LATE!

Heh.

Maybe google the number of things that have been written about the president not visiting troops? — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 27, 2018

Ooh, so edgy.

You're so caught up in your personal dislike for the man that you find a way to be critical of anything positive that he does. Very sad and very biased. — Corn Chowder (@JLervikk) December 27, 2018

True, and she’s not alone.

Blue check mark life: Get up, have coffee, talk trash about Trump on Twitter. Sounds exciting. — scottyp (@vvangopher) December 27, 2018

This editor believes they all need more fiber in their diets. True story.

Wasn't he already on his way or in Iraq by the time they where published?

Who knew Trump was a time traveler — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew🐻 (@BornGerman) December 27, 2018

Whoa.

But hey, according to Joy Reid there are time-traveling hackers so anything is possible, right?

