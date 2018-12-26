As Twitchy told you, media and lefty blue-checks ended up with a crapload of egg on their faces after Donald and Melania Trump’s Iraq visit shot their narrative full of holes.

Alyssa Milano was one of many who jumped the gun and faceplanted:

Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/VEyyij9B0S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 26, 2018

Brit Hume was among those who pointed out Milano’s mistake:

By the time this was posted, the President and Mrs. Trump were in Iraq with the troops. https://t.co/g9ACNO5hxn — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

And that got the attention of Soledad O’Brien, who did the best she could to try to put a negative spin on Trump’s visit:

Shaming him seems to work. https://t.co/KMSPnDAPyE — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 26, 2018

What would Soledad O’Brien know about shame? About as much as she knows about everything else. It’s not difficult to pour cold water on O’Brien’s hot takes, but Hume does it with such flair, it’s worth highlighting:

Yes, Ma’am. Trump read this tweet when it was posted and time-traveled himself back to yesterday and flew to Iraq. Genius take. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

He’s on a roll today!

Brutal — Duke Ian MacNeal (@Ian_MacNeal) December 26, 2018

Brit Hume, you are the master of the gentlemanly, irrefutable comeback. — Soapbox Pundit (@Soapbox_Pundit) December 26, 2018

Ouch. Nice job Soledad. Hahaha. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) December 26, 2018

Genius and Soledad O'Brien should never be used in the same sentence. Ever — DRM (@JTMSDADDY) December 26, 2018

Can’t expect much from Soledad — Rob G (@NYYFan63) December 26, 2018

Other than self-inflicted rakes to the face, that is.