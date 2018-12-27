Ooookay, so we came across a bunch of tweets from Montel Williams to and about Brit Hume that seems to imply he was angry with the newsman with several decades of experience under his belt.

Even though it doesn’t appear Brit was actually talking to him in the first place but hey, what do we know?

It all started here:

Instead of visiting the troops, @realDonaldTrump has: Crashed the stock market, gone to war with Jim Mattis, delivered a nice Christmas gift to Vlad (Syria) and presided over an “immigration policy” that has killed two kids in a week… https://t.co/amHrKhAqpW — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 25, 2018

Ok, the timestamp on Montel’s tweet is Christmas day and as far as anyone knew NBC was correct.

Alrighty then. No harm no foul.

But then Alyssa Milano quote-tweeted Montel’s tweet on Dec 26 at 2:07 p.m. and by this time we all knew Trump was with the troops so Alyssa’s tweet was well … ill-timed.

Trump becomes first president since 2002 not to visit troops at Christmastime. https://t.co/VEyyij9B0S — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 26, 2018

Which is why Brit responded to HER.

This is important, you’ll see why.

By the time this was posted, the President and Mrs. Trump were in Iraq with the troops. https://t.co/g9ACNO5hxn — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

Correct.

But Montel must have thought Brit was talking to HIM because he responded with this.

Hey Brit – realize ur going senile but try to keep up for once. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 26, 2018

Which understandably confused Brit since it appears he wasn’t talking to Montel in the first place.

What on earth are you talking about? — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

See? We’d be confused too.

Montel went on …

Learn how to read a time stamp… And consider retiring… — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 26, 2018

Oh, dude.

The thing was stamped 2:07 p.m. today. By that time, Trump was in Iraq. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

That was the time stamp on ALYSSA’S tweet.

Not Montel’s.

You allegedly went to St. Albans and UVA – this shouldn’t be this hard to figure out. While you catch up, you and your little Nazi friend @sebgorka can get the hell off my timeline. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 26, 2018

You’re the one calling me senile. So maybe you can tell me what exactly you mean about the time stamp. — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 26, 2018

*shrug*

Would appear Montel still missed that Britt was correcting Alyssa, not him, but we don’t read minds so we can only go by what the tweets say. We also get the impression that he was still angry but again, we can only post his tweets and allow the readers to decide.

Brit Hume hasn’t “owned” anyone in his entire career. It was a dumbass tweet made by a guy long past his prime. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 27, 2018

Hrm.

Oh go shove it, Tony. Seriously. You can go fuck off. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 27, 2018

Alrighty then.

Hi – suggest hitting yourself over the head with a guitar – thinking isn’t your thing. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 26, 2018

Get tf off my time line dipshit. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 26, 2018

You see how the snowflakes at Fox are afraid to write my name? — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 27, 2018

Brad I think we can only take someone with an avatar like her’s so seriously. — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 27, 2018

Posted without comment.

Aww Twitter, never change.