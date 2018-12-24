Sen. Dianne Feinstein will have to bear with us, but after the crap she pulled this past summer and early fall with Brett Kavanaugh we’re having a REALLY REALLY hard time taking what she says seriously, especially when it comes to anything to do with the running of the govt.

Lecturing Trump about honoring his agreement? Really? When do the Democrats honor their agreement, DiFi?

During the holiday season, hundreds of thousands of federal workers and their families are now worrying when they'll receive their next paycheck. President Trump should honor his original agreement for a short-term funding bill to relieve their stress and reopen the government. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) December 23, 2018

Gotta wonder if her driver aka the Chinese spy misses working for her after 20 years … is he missing his paycheck this Christmas?

This freakin’ woman.

All they have to do is fund the wall, she leaves that tidbit out as well.

Or, just spitballing here, you rustle through petty cash and dig up $5bill for border security. — MePeeto (@USAF_Aviator) December 24, 2018

Psh, she and Nancy could probably pool their resources and write a check at this point.

Heh.

Hi. Let’s hear about your Chinese “driver”. — lala (@lacoolio1) December 24, 2018

See? We’re not the only ones worried about her Chinese driver.

Build the wall and it will open — Roger Ball (@BallDrbuilders) December 24, 2018

Memo to the Senatorette: They get their next checks on the December 28th. #TheMoreYouKnow — Tom Thurman (@Tommm1954) December 23, 2018

Oops.

Why don't you Democrat's saddle up and work in a counter bill ? You have nothing but a @SenSchumer shutdown & Trump tripped you into it. Get to work. Balls in your court. — Flyboy McDillon (@michillbilly) December 23, 2018

Fed employees ALWAYS get paid. You should try being in the private sector scrambling to pay monthly insurance premiums that used to cost $700 / mo but they now cost your family $1800 a month!!!!!!Get a grip! — Terry Beatley (@tbeatley) December 24, 2018

They have the most secure compensation on the planet. But keep bleating — vine02 (@gene5982) December 24, 2018

Work out a budget and follow it! This BS doesn’t work and the theatrics are infuriating. — Will Meissner (@will_meissner) December 24, 2018

What Will said.

Then vote yes for the wall! Easy fix! — Lori McClelland (@lmcclelland63) December 23, 2018

These people have spent more on the mating habits of homosexual mosquitoes, surely they can cough up $5 billion to secure our southern border.

C’mon.

You can solve it by agreeing to the $5 Bil for the wall. — Ken Busz (@KenBusz) December 23, 2018

This ain’t rocket science, Dianne.

Related:

‘How dare they NOT adore anti-Semites?!’ Blue-check’s thread shaming white Jewish women over Women’s March is HOT GARBAGE

OMG LOL! Talib Kweli Greene doubles down on his ‘Nazis built the wall tweet’, deletes when Jonah Goldberg SCHOOLS him

‘His specialty is attacking blacks that work hard.’ Charles Payne just DECIMATED Al Sharpton and it was GLORIOUS