Sounds like Al Sharpton isn’t happy with Travis Scott for agreeing to perform with Maroon 5 at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. Guess he doesn’t like the idea of a successful black man performing for a HUGE audience and making a lot of money doing so.

Seems sorta backward, don’t you think?

Don’t worry, Charles Payne called Al out and it was PERFECT:

Al Sharpton called me "scared" during a church service he was guest speaker. His specialty is attacking blacks that work hard for opportunities and achievement. These kinds of bullying attacks hurt the black community far more than KKK ever did or could.https://t.co/47MeuYWNBH — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 23, 2018

From Fox News:

Rev. Al Sharpton slammed Scott, claiming that Scott essentially turned his back on the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality against people of color by agreeing to perform at the NFL’s biggest night. “I think anyone that goes into the halftime show is in effect directly violating those that want to raise the question that the NFL should come to terms with what they have done and continue to do to Colin Kaepernick and those that protest on criminal justice issues,” Sharpton told TMZ in a clip posted early Saturday.

What a schmuck.

No wonder Charles was so ticked off.

I hope this kid Travis Scott performs before what could be the largest audience in the history of performing. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) December 23, 2018

And that he makes serious bank doing it.

God bless America.

Charles, you are a role model, an inspiration and a danged good t v personality, he can’t even stand in your shadow, keep on keeping on Brother Merry Christmas and God’s blessings — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) December 24, 2018

We so adore Charlie Daniels.

Sharpton is a fraud, you sir are the real deal, keep your chin up, and keep up the great work, hope you and your family have a great and blessed Christmas — Poochie Pup's Servant (@djeffery547) December 24, 2018

Thanks @cvpayne for being an advocate for what is right. Watch you everyday and will always — Christy Cormier (@ccormier1747) December 24, 2018

Charles, you Sir are legit! You are a great model and inspiration to everyone out there following in your footsteps seeking better opportunities and achievement. You inspire me! The irrelevant, Rev, has sold out to Special Interests, corporate America. An Angry talking head! — Centurions World (@DavidCl21474345) December 24, 2018

Although I fully support @Kaepernick7 ‘s choice, I equally stand by Travis Scott. Furthermore, Al Sharpton should be in prison while Charles Payne serves as a role model for all people. He’s a broadcast professional and a gentleman who has always welcomed my opposing opinions. — Rob Taub (@robmtaub) December 24, 2018

Charles is the man.

Indeed.

His reputation is perfectly awful… — Margaret J. Cofer (@MargaretJCofer) December 24, 2018

Dear Charles – thanks for having the courage to point out the truth about Al Sharpton. No one has done more to keep racism alive than Al. Best regards, Stephen — Stephen Bjørndal (@BjorndalStephen) December 24, 2018

Stephen here may be onto something.

It’s a winning formula for guys like him. Keeping folks thinking they need to be saved is very prosperous. — Diggety Dog (@diggetydog68) December 24, 2018

Amen.

Related:

The EFF is wrong with you?! Ana Navarro gives Scrooge a run for his money with nasty tweet about the Trump’s Christmas portrait