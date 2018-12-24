Sounds like Al Sharpton isn’t happy with Travis Scott for agreeing to perform with Maroon 5 at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show. Guess he doesn’t like the idea of a successful black man performing for a HUGE audience and making a lot of money doing so.

Seems sorta backward, don’t you think?

Don’t worry, Charles Payne called Al out and it was PERFECT:

From Fox News:

Rev. Al Sharpton slammed Scott, claiming that Scott essentially turned his back on the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality against people of color by agreeing to perform at the NFL’s biggest night.

“I think anyone that goes into the halftime show is in effect directly violating those that want to raise the question that the NFL should come to terms with what they have done and continue to do to Colin Kaepernick and those that protest on criminal justice issues,” Sharpton told TMZ in a clip posted early Saturday.

What a schmuck.

No wonder Charles was so ticked off.

