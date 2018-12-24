The White House released this year’s official Christmas portrait of President and First Lady Trump …

The White House releases the official Christmas portrait of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. https://t.co/dE4Za182n4 pic.twitter.com/EZ4MOIgrkw — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 24, 2018

The snowflakes on the ceiling are a nice touch, doncha think?

Honestly, it’s a lovely, festive photo, and a tradition that’s been around forever … so cue the crazies shrieking about how much they hate the Trumps. OMG it’s a Christmas picture of the President and First Lady, THE OUTRAGE. HOW DARE THEY?!

Especially from super-harpy Ana Navarro.

WE GET IT ANA, you hate Trump and Melania and ooh, what clever snark using the First Lady’s jacket from earlier this year BUT give it a rest, it’s almost Christmas and this is just a Christmas photo. You can play the whole, ‘Look at how edgy I am I hate the president’ card all you want in 2019.

And speaking of the typical, boring, predictable, ‘Look at me I hate the president’ card, check out these other festive haters:

Not. Even. A. Little. — andy lassner (@andylassner) December 24, 2018

Dude is SO getting coal in his stocking.

What’s with the forced school portrait smiles? — Melanie Lloyd (@mdlloyd625) December 24, 2018

No, I really don’t care. Furthermore, they look photoshopped from a Sears portrait studio using Clip Art. — Natalie H (@NatHortman) December 24, 2018

Man, these people REALLY have the Christmas spirit, eh?

Like everything else with Don and Mel, it’s fake. — Marsha Noller (@NollerMarsha) December 24, 2018

Melania's kidneys look great in that dress. — beezus&raVOTE (@beezusnramona) December 24, 2018

Makes you feel all warm inside, right? Ironically Ana claiming she doesn’t care in a tweet really proves she does care, at least enough to tweet about it. That goes double for the yahoos on the thread saying they don’t care either, and yet they cared enough to pile on.

Like we said, predictable and tired.

Just like Ana herself.