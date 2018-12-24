As Twitchy told you, hip-hop artist Talib Kweli Greene tweeted to his followers that Trump’s proposed border wall wouldn’t work because the Nazis tried this and it failed. Or something like that. To be honest we have no idea what the Hell he was talking about.

Hey, don’t make that face we didn’t write it. Sure, we made fun of him tweeting it but we didn’t actually come up with it.

Talib did delete his original tweet but we have it:

And then we’re not sure what he was trying to do here, maybe doubling down or backpedaling (it’s hard to tell honestly) but Jonah Goldberg was front and center…

The correct tweet is “I said something really dumb because I don’t understand this chapter of history. I’m sorry.” Not this hot garbage. East Germans were trying to keep East German citizens from escaping. You should be ashamed b/c you clearly googled it and still lied. https://t.co/rIZkG8Ssl1 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) December 24, 2018

So, of course, he deleted the second tweet but WE HAVE IT.

DUDE. They didn’t build a wall to keep people out, they built the wall to keep people in and NAZIS? REALLY?!

Maybe Talib should stop trying to show us how clever he is and also stop talking about things he doesn’t really know about.

Wow.

this has something to do with that idiotic tweet comparing Trump's wall to the Nazi wall in Soviet Berlin, wasn't it… — Luke van Loenen (@luke_sw2) December 24, 2018

Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?! HELL NO!

Holy crap.

No no no this is definitely more fun. — Santa Baby Jonah (@HaikuJonah) December 24, 2018

It is definitely entertaining.

When Genghis Khan and his Nazis took over the USS Reliant, Picard had no choice but to build the Berlin Wall. — BC (@bearthe1) December 24, 2018

Talk about a dark time for the Federation.

Heh.

Related:

‘His specialty is attacking blacks that work hard.’ Charles Payne just DECIMATED Al Sharpton and it was GLORIOUS

The EFF is wrong with you?! Ana Navarro gives Scrooge a run for his money with nasty tweet about the Trump’s Christmas portrait