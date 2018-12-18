Sounds like another win for Chick-fil-A … man, who knew the Left boycotting delicious chicken sandwiches would work out so well for this company?

Chick-fil-A on track to become No. 3 fast-food chain in the US https://t.co/BVQwCLXeHf pic.twitter.com/Cn25aRdXle — New York Post (@nypost) December 18, 2018

From the New York Post:

Chick-fil-A is on fire. The fast-growing chicken-sandwich franchise is poised to become the third-largest fast-food chain in the country next year by sales, replacing Subway, according to Kalinowski Equity Research. Chick-fil-A would leapfrog past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy’s, the No. 4, 5 and 6 chains respectively, according to the firm.

Ok, now this editor wants some waffle fries.

VERY CLEVER, CHICK-FIL-A!

Chick-fil-A’s sales are expected to grow as much as 15 percent to $10 billion on top of 14.2 percent growth last year, according to Kalinowski.

Damn, that’s a lot of chicken sandwiches and nuggets. Side note: Yes, yes this editor’s stomach IS growling.

Not helping.

And they only compete 6 days a week. That’s impressive! @ChickfilA — DJ (@pandaexpanda18) December 18, 2018

That’s an EXCELLENT point. They are doing in six days what other chains can’t do in seven.

Heh.

And a big thanks to Libs who tried to boycott 😁 — K Jo (@RampantKam) December 18, 2018

#MERICA.

