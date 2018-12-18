Sounds like another win for Chick-fil-A … man, who knew the Left boycotting delicious chicken sandwiches would work out so well for this company?
Chick-fil-A on track to become No. 3 fast-food chain in the US https://t.co/BVQwCLXeHf pic.twitter.com/Cn25aRdXle
— New York Post (@nypost) December 18, 2018
From the New York Post:
Chick-fil-A is on fire.
The fast-growing chicken-sandwich franchise is poised to become the third-largest fast-food chain in the country next year by sales, replacing Subway, according to Kalinowski Equity Research.
Chick-fil-A would leapfrog past Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy’s, the No. 4, 5 and 6 chains respectively, according to the firm.
Ok, now this editor wants some waffle fries.
VERY CLEVER, CHICK-FIL-A!
Chick-fil-A’s sales are expected to grow as much as 15 percent to $10 billion on top of 14.2 percent growth last year, according to Kalinowski.
Damn, that’s a lot of chicken sandwiches and nuggets. Side note: Yes, yes this editor’s stomach IS growling.
My pleasure pic.twitter.com/nzvf7ULVIz
— Alston Brown (@brown_alston) December 18, 2018
Not helping.
And they only compete 6 days a week. That’s impressive! @ChickfilA
— DJ (@pandaexpanda18) December 18, 2018
That’s an EXCELLENT point. They are doing in six days what other chains can’t do in seven.
@PPact @ACLU Go @ChickfilA !!!
— Liquid741 (Shonuff) (@Liquid741) December 18, 2018
Heh.
And a big thanks to Libs who tried to boycott 😁
— K Jo (@RampantKam) December 18, 2018
#MERICA.
Related:
WOW: Sharyl Attkisson’s story about how the DOD responded to her request for photos taken night of Benghazi will INFURIATE you
Blatant ABUSE of power: Kimberley Strassel takes media APART with brutal thread for ‘exonerating the FBI’ in Flynn case
This CAN’T be real life: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez finally admits her mind is BLOWN and you’ll never guess WHY