So would it be wrong to say how much we wish we could regulate Ted Lieu’s speech since he admitted he’d like to regulate ours? Because when we see tweets like this from the California representative we can’t help it …

Ok fine, he should be able to remind us all how dense he really is. Be that way.

Look at this horse manure:

Dear Ted,

It’s not Trump’s wall, it’s our wall.

America’s wall.

And it’s not hateful or stupid, it’s just a wall.

Grow up.

Love,

70% of Americans

No, no he doesn’t.

But the wall is hateful and stupid and stuff!

Draaaaag him!

Well, these are the same people who blame the gun for a mass shooting instead of the monster who pulled the trigger so it’s possible.

We wanted it years ago but now works too.

#BuildTheWall

