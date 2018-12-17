So would it be wrong to say how much we wish we could regulate Ted Lieu’s speech since he admitted he’d like to regulate ours? Because when we see tweets like this from the California representative we can’t help it …

Ok fine, he should be able to remind us all how dense he really is. Be that way.

Look at this horse manure:

Dear @realDonaldTrump & Stephen Miller: Many Republican incumbents lost because of your hateful policies. I am a hard NO vote on your stupid wall. Good luck trying to get House Republicans–who are still in control until January–to pass a spending bill with your hateful wall. https://t.co/zSVhkTq1KE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 17, 2018

Dear Ted,

It’s not Trump’s wall, it’s our wall.

America’s wall.

And it’s not hateful or stupid, it’s just a wall.

Grow up.

Love,

70% of Americans

Do you even self aware, bruh? https://t.co/gmx3roRLx8 — Lizzy Lou Who🎄☃️ (@_wintergirl93) December 17, 2018

No, no he doesn’t.

Dear @tedlieu & @NancyPelosi A normalcy in the cycle of political turnover just happened. You shouldn't overplay your hand. Polls show that 70% of Americans are concerned about border security. Play games with American lives for two years and see how it goes in 2020. — Merry G-mas (@TCC_Grouchy) December 17, 2018

But the wall is hateful and stupid and stuff!

"your stupid wall"? A-hole, that's OUR wall. I'm tired of going to funerals for people because of the drugs that pour thru the border. — Patrick A. Jay (@PJ_Shamrock) December 17, 2018

Draaaaag him!

Walls can hate? who knew?

Do the locks on your doors hate also?

How about the metal detectors at the airport?

What about the security tags at the mall?

Do all the inanimate things that prevent crime "hate"? — RightMakesRight (@RightMakesRight) December 17, 2018

Well, these are the same people who blame the gun for a mass shooting instead of the monster who pulled the trigger so it’s possible.

We The People want Immigration Reform NOW! — JackieAA (@jaaDuluth) December 17, 2018

We wanted it years ago but now works too.

#BuildTheWall

Related:

GOTTA be a parody! Charles C.W. Cooke and other Conservatives SCHOOL tweep who claims Stalin was a ‘great anti-fascist’

YIPPEE KI YAY! Mary Katharine Ham sets haters straight, explains why ‘Die Hard’ IS a Christmas movie in LEGENDARY thread

Got a LIVE ONE! Blue-check SJW’s rage-thread about this ‘softcore porn reference’ in the software field is accidentally HILARIOUS