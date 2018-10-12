Dave Rubin lit the Twittersphere up when he posted a photo of we’re assuming his lunch of dinner … from Chick Fil A, with a simple statement:
You don’t own me. pic.twitter.com/dcVPVoN2ne
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 11, 2018
Dagummit, now we’re hungry.
Ok, who’s making a run to Chick Fil A? Anyone? C’mon, help a Twitchy editor out.
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 11, 2018
Full transparency, this editor loves this movie.
Gettin a dad bod to OnW ThE LiBs
— Liberal, Not Lefty (@liberalnotlefty) October 11, 2018
Talk about a sacrifice. MERICA.
Going with the spicy chicken I see. pic.twitter.com/KIOB0NwPjC
— Dan Roth (@Dan12R) October 11, 2018
Yaaaas.
"Chicken too good." pic.twitter.com/VpQnHiMbyD
— ELS (@nolefan01) October 12, 2018
I question your choices. Specifically, the choice to go with the plain sandwich over the deluxe
— AG (@AlgoSlayer) October 11, 2018
Is it spicy or is it plain?
Both are DELICIOUS.
Did we mention we’re hungry?
I just hear you saying “I can stop any time I want!”
— billy patterson (@billythekid1299) October 11, 2018
Brah, I'm gay and I bring Chick-fil-A to the gun range all the time. And I live in the suburbs of a major east coast city.
— Joe Labasz (@triumph_joe) October 11, 2018
God bless America.
Nom nom nom pic.twitter.com/tB0OP6hYWl
— James (@IassassinIam) October 12, 2018
Delicious AND funny.
Winning!
Related:
DESPICABLE –> Real Clear Politics lists disgusting, racist terms CNN and MSNBC have called Kanye in last 24 hours
Get this woman a SNICKERS! STAT! Kathy Griffin RAGES at TMZ for covering Kavanaugh doing THIS (hint, he’s AWESOME)
Is this broad FOR REAL?! Sen. Feinstein’s RANT at Trump for moving forward with 9th Circuit nominees BACKFIRES