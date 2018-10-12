CNN and MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves.

Absolutely ASHAMED.

What a disgusting, revolting, repugnant display of racism, and all because Kanye supports Donald Trump. Remember when Chris Cillizza tried to convince us the media isn’t politically biased?

HA! Hilarious.

Because this was disgusting.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Trending

Wouldn’t count on it.

They are absolutely panicking. The Left NEEDS black Americans to think Trump is racist, that the Right is racist … and Kanye saying he loves Trump and giving him a hug is problematic for their narrative.

So what do they do?

Vilify Kanye, treat him like he’s less than or nuts because otherwise they’d have to change their narrative and we all know that’s not happening.

It’s SO bad.

Honestly, we’re not sure they can come back from this … which isn’t exactly a terrible thing if you think about it.

