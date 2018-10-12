CNN and MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves.

Absolutely ASHAMED.

What a disgusting, revolting, repugnant display of racism, and all because Kanye supports Donald Trump. Remember when Chris Cillizza tried to convince us the media isn’t politically biased?

HA! Hilarious.

Because this was disgusting.

For those keeping score at home, in the last 24 hours folks on CNN and MSNBC have called Kanye: 1) dumb

2) mentally ill

3) a house negro

4) a token

5) a minstrel

6) a white supremacisthttps://t.co/KMNZcS6aEV — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 12, 2018

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

The most intolerant, unloving, close-minded people are the left We on the right do not behave that way. Kanye, keep speaking your mind. This is still a free nation, despite the actions of the left to kill free speech and free expression. We support freedom of speech. #1A🇺🇸✝️ — Linda Marie Lovison (@lilo623) October 12, 2018

Curious … @MichaelEDyson solicited @BillMaher's groveling for using the term "house n—-r." Will he do the same after CNN's @TaraSetmayer hurled "token Negro" at Kanye West? And @DonLemon chuckled in agreement? Or is it now OK cuz West likes Trump?https://t.co/wvozrGHpCB — David Henry (@imau2fan) October 12, 2018

Wouldn’t count on it.

They are absolutely panicking. The Left NEEDS black Americans to think Trump is racist, that the Right is racist … and Kanye saying he loves Trump and giving him a hug is problematic for their narrative.

So what do they do?

Vilify Kanye, treat him like he’s less than or nuts because otherwise they’d have to change their narrative and we all know that’s not happening.

It’s SO bad.

Honestly, we’re not sure they can come back from this … which isn’t exactly a terrible thing if you think about it.

