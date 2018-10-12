The way the Left behaved yesterday after Kanye showed President Trump some love tells us everything we need to know about what their party has become and who they really are. We knew they were smug, we knew they were sanctimonious and self-serving, but wow, even we were taken aback from the gross way they treated Kanye.

And looking back, the way they’ve treated any celebrity or average citizen for supporting Trump.

Look at this crap from Ana Navarro:

I feel about Kanye, the same way I feel about Roseanne.

It’s not about the political opinion they have every right to hold. It’s about their mental state. I sincerely hope people in their lives who care for them, and are not in it just to exploit them, get them professional help. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 11, 2018

So because they agree with Trump and may have Right leanings, that makes them crazy?

The arrogance of the Left, the elitism … it’s really hard for us to take them seriously when they call themselves the party of tolerance.

Please, as a Latino I am ashamed of your commentaries! You stand for what we Latinos hate from Latin America, socialism, and media manipulation. Really, embarrasing! We stand for America, you stand for all what we consider corrupt! — Christian Heart (@ChristianInst) October 11, 2018

We’re ashamed of her comments as well, they’re absolutely gross.

Liberals are the ones with a mental illness. It's like a zombie plague in America today. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 12, 2018

Crazy ain’t it? Pun intended.

We have the same opinion of you and hope you reach out for help, as well.

Yours seems to be much more severe, IMHO… — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) October 12, 2018

So because he goes against the grain of what most of the entertainment industry preaches constantly, he’s now mentally ill? Nice faux concern wrapped in a virtue signaling bow. 🎀 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) October 12, 2018

They do love their virtue signaling don’t they?

Bless your heart — Rhonda Koenig (@Rhondako) October 12, 2018

We know what this really means.

You are saying that they can have their opinions, but they must be mentally ill to have them? Wow! Screw you! — Ginny (@ginkates) October 12, 2018

Spare us your fake concern. It's all about political opinion and intellectually honest people know it. — Klein Trottel (@KleinTrottel) October 12, 2018

Bingo.

And this is why so many people will #WalkAway from the Democrats. Bank on it.

