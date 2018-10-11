Senate Dems had to poke the bear, didn’t they?

Tsk tsk.

After their ‘win’ with Brett Kavanaugh, seems Chuck Grassley and other Senate Judiciary Republicans have some big plans before midterms. *popcorn*

Republicans push to confirm more than 40 judges before midterms https://t.co/9rUcveMBFn — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 11, 2018

Grassley just dumped a bunch of salt in the Dems’ wound.

From the Washington Times:

With the Supreme Court nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh completed, GOP senators are quickly pivoting to filling out the rest of the federal courts, eyeing more than 40 district and circuit judges they want to confirm before the end of the year. One top priority is filling the seat left vacant on the powerful D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals when Justice Kavanaugh was elevated. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley, Republicans’ point man on the issue, said if the White House can nominate someone this week, lawmakers could have Justice Kavanaugh’s replacement seated by Christmas. That would be in addition to 38 district judges and three circuit judges already pending on the Senate floor, who Republicans say they should confirm before they leave Washington to campaign for the mid-term elections.

THIS is gonna be fun.

Get it done! — Jim Bob Pete (@pjgreenbay) October 11, 2018

This is what Democrats get for calling him a farmer like it’s a bad thing.

Sorry, not sorry.

And wow, the Left’s reaction on this tweet … holy cow they’re unglued:

The fix is in. Another example of Republican corruption and irresponsibility. https://t.co/mDhWuyrcbh — Watchdog4Democracy (@rosemhook) October 11, 2018

MWAHAHAHAHA! It’s all a plot!

*eye roll*

Many with an “unqualified” rating by the American Bar Association. #GOP is now the corrupt party of #Trump. — sheeshwoman (@sheeshwoman) October 11, 2018

The irony here.

What's the hurry? You have had plenty of time prior to now to work on filling positions. IMO, looks like individuals are worried and wanting to pad things in their favor. — Kelly Bailey (@singlet10_kb) October 11, 2018

K.

Why…you scared or drunk with power? — Vida Boheme (@_Vida_Boheme_) October 11, 2018

They tried so hard, too.

Should we remind them that it was the Democrats who made this overly political and Grassley is just playing by their rules now?

Nah.

We’ll just say, ‘Git ‘er done!’

Related:

FUME! Sen. Heidi Heitkamp openly admits she ignored what N. Dakotans wanted on Kavanaugh (listen)

Talk to the HAND! Blue check makes LUDICROUS claim about Dana Loesch, gets DROPPED in just 4 words

‘I LOVE this guy right here!’ Pic of Kanye hugging Trump in the Oval Office BREAKS Twitter (blue-check Lefties FREAK)