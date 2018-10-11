Nothing says ‘vote for me’ like talking badly about your constituents, not to mention talking down TO them. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp may well have thrown in the towel if she is openly claiming she had better judgment about Kavanaugh than the people who elected her did.

Democrats, this is why you keep losing.

Please, by all means, continue.

Listen.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) suggests she didn’t listen to North Dakotans on Kavanaugh vote because she has better judgement than them pic.twitter.com/LkdvDf69rA — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) October 11, 2018

Heidi is so done.

Like DONE, done.

Ain’t it great?

So the tail is wagging the dog. Vote her out. — I Hate The Media 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) October 11, 2018

Well… it looks like she’s toast anyway, so she decided to vote how Chuckie wanted her to vote instead of the people of ND. — BayRunner87 (@BayRunner87) October 11, 2018

Party over people, yup.

That’s sad. She forgot who she was working for… — a reasoning being (@LVNNHVN) October 11, 2018

She didn’t forget, she’s just finally allowing her elitism to show as all good Democrats eventually do.

NOT a true representative of the people then. — Peter Slover (@PedroSlover) October 11, 2018

You're sent to congress to be a voice for the people. Your people wanted you to vote yes. — Chris (@propertymogul) October 11, 2018

But she knew better or something!

You represent the people not yourself! — Ruben Ochoa – #walkaway (@Ochoa_Slider) October 11, 2018

Last time this editor checked, Heidi was down 9 points … she’s not all that concerned about pretending to represent the people of North Dakota anymore.

Color us not shocked.

