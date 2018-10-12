TMZ is totally the propaganda wing of the Republican party … said no one, literally ever.

But Kathy Griffin.

We’ve heard Fox News but TMZ? Huh.

Yet again, TMZ is serving as the PR arm of the White House…helping to normalize Trump's monsters. pic.twitter.com/70ddF7m2Tx — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2018

Careful, TMZ, Kathy is onto you.

*eye roll*

Normalizing Trump’s monsters? Sheesh, she’s so dramatic. Isn’t she supposed to be funny?

He's been doing it before anyone knew who he was. Unlike celebrities that go to the Rescue Mission for an hour on Thanksgiving and Christmas for a photo op. — Buff Maloney (@bmaloney7861) October 11, 2018

But he’s a MONSTER for feeding the homeless! A MONSTER.

So sad for you @kathygriffin — Tom Tarbox (@ttarbox1) October 11, 2018

She really does seem broken.

I wish "going out and helping the homeless" could be normalized, more people need to step up and help our vulnerable citizens. — Spheyr S (@Spheyr) October 12, 2018

Bingo.

You wanna see nutty? Check out how Leftists reacted to Kavanaugh feeding the homeless:

They couldn’t get him a bartender gig? 😄 — Tim Hansen (@1onghorn) October 11, 2018

So much to repent for. You know he hated lowering himself to be around these people. — C A Richards (@calistitcher1) October 11, 2018

Kavanaugh has been feeding the homeless for years and years, but alrighty then.

Pretty soon he'll be a part of sentencing some of those homeless for crimes that aren't crimes. — Kåre Wijk (@KareWijk) October 11, 2018

On SCOTUS.

ROFL.

K.

Nauseating. — kristi quaintance (@kristiquaintanc) October 11, 2018

But of course, the Left thinks feeding the homeless is nauseating.

Oh Kathy…the new normal has been distorted imo since they started saying Autism was normal. None of this is normal! It’s the f*ing twilight zone, complete with creepy monsters & warped reality. I’d cure it if I could, like I’d cure diseases! — Heather Bradley (@Heatheredview) October 11, 2018

Annnnnd we officially can’t even with these people.

Related:

Bless her HEART! Ana Navarro shaming Kanye and Roseanne about their ‘mental state’ is why Dems will #WalkAway

Is this broad FOR REAL?! Sen. Feinstein’s RANT at Trump for moving forward with 9th Circuit nominees BACKFIRES

Troll level=MASTER: ‘Cocaine Mitch’ triggered the Left in LEGENDARY fashion and it just took 1 short video