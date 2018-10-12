We think it’s safe to say that the media has well and truly imploded.

Look at how they behaved after Kanye hugged President Trump in the Oval Office and said he loved him … they came completely and totally unglued. From Don Lemon talking smack about Kanye’s dead mom (for real?!) to MSNBC calling him a white supremacist, they lost it.

If you give Trump props for nothing else it should be for showing us who and what the media really is.

Heck, even Geraldo Rivera called the media out:

Media loved #KanyeWest when he chastised George W. Bush's inept performance during #HurricaneKatrina 2005. ("He doesn't care about black people"). Now same media hates Kanye for praising @realDonaldTrump 2018. It's politically incorrect for prominent black man to side w @POTUS. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 12, 2018

It would seem their idea of what is and isn’t politically correct changes on a dime to whatever is convenient to their narrative.

Yeah, we sorta clapped for Gerlado as well.

Golf clap?

Kanye may be a bit over the top, but he's a capitalist at heart, and understands the greatness of the USA and the opportunities for all citizens to get involved, build a good life, without Government dictating one's every move, bring people together in love, not hate. — Marianna (@MariannaDC3) October 12, 2018

He IS a capitalist! No wonder the media and the Left (same difference) are out to make him out to be a crazy person.

Like this:

His message was at least clear in 2005. Yesterday it was a rambling and at times incoherent. Made it worse that POTUS just sat and let time go on for that long. — Chris Rosselot (@northsidecowboy) October 12, 2018

He was sane when he hated Bush, but now he’s crazy since he loves Trump.

Alrighty then.

Geraldo is just trying to remain relevant. Whatever your political affiliation, that was a disturbing occurrence. — Jeffrey T. Gillis (@jgillis34) October 12, 2018

Awww, now they’re attacking the Hispanic guy.

Classy.

Kanye’s behavior is just concerning. And it has nothing to do with politics. He’s rambling and manic. Almost incoherent. He can vote however he wants, but he needs medical attention. — Kelly Strait (@misskellystrait) October 12, 2018

Gotta love the soft bigotry of low expectations.

#WalkAway

