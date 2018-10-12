We think it’s safe to say that the media has well and truly imploded.

Look at how they behaved after Kanye hugged President Trump in the Oval Office and said he loved him … they came completely and totally unglued. From Don Lemon talking smack about Kanye’s dead mom (for real?!) to MSNBC calling him a white supremacist, they lost it.

If you give Trump props for nothing else it should be for showing us who and what the media really is.

Heck, even Geraldo Rivera called the media out:

It would seem their idea of what is and isn’t politically correct changes on a dime to whatever is convenient to their narrative.

Trending

Yeah, we sorta clapped for Gerlado as well.

Golf clap?

He IS a capitalist! No wonder the media and the Left (same difference) are out to make him out to be a crazy person.

Like this:

He was sane when he hated Bush, but now he’s crazy since he loves Trump.

Alrighty then.

Awww, now they’re attacking the Hispanic guy.

Classy.

Gotta love the soft bigotry of low expectations.

#WalkAway

Related:

‘You don’t own me’: Dave Rubin OWNS the Libs like nobody’s business in 1 DELICIOUS tweet

DESPICABLE –> Real Clear Politics lists disgusting, racist terms CNN and MSNBC have called Kanye in last 24 hours

Get this woman a SNICKERS! STAT! Kathy Griffin RAGES at TMZ for covering Kavanaugh doing THIS (hint, he’s AWESOME)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Geraldo Riverakanyemediaracism