Seems Chuck Grassley and the Senate Judiciary Committee have been VERY busy.

Guess that’s what happens when you put a farmer in charge, eh? Stuff gets done?

Like this letter, Chuck Grassley wrote to Google calling on them to explain why they failed to disclose data vulnerability … months ago:

.@senjudiciary Chairman @ChuckGrassley calling on Google to explain why it failed to disclose data vulnerability that it was aware of when it refused to testify on data privacy in April.https://t.co/f3MjRqStEn pic.twitter.com/GnPmRYOqIe — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 12, 2018

Grassley wrote (and this is where it gets good)

Despite your contention that Google did not have the same data protection failures as Facebook, it appears from recent reports that Google+ had an almost identical feature to Facebook, which allowed third-party developers to access information from users as well as private information of those users’ connections. Moreover, it appears that you were aware of this issue at the time I invited you to participate in the hearing and sent you a letter regarding Google’s policies.

Ruh-roh.

Question seven is probably the most telling:

7. Why was this glitch not disclosed to Congress in March when Google became aware of it?

This is gonna be GOOD.

Grab some popcorn.

Related:

The HUME-ANITY! Brit Hume brings another M-WORD up in the ‘don’t say the word mob debate’ and it’s PERFECT

TOO FAR! C’mon media, when even Geraldo Rivera is calling you out over Kanye you KNOW you’ve jumped the shark

‘You don’t own me’: Dave Rubin OWNS the Libs like nobody’s business in 1 DELICIOUS tweet