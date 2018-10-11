Remember when everything WASN’T political all of the time? Those were the days, right? You could watch football, a movie, read a book, heck even look something up in the Dictionary without being hit in the face with all things political …

And then we had to walk uphill both ways barefoot in the snow. GET OFF OUR LAWN.

Ok, so maybe we’re getting cynical but c’mon, when our ‘resources’ are getting political it’s time to take a step back, doncha think?

For example, look at this.

Acting. The profession or activity of those who perform in stage plays, motion pictures, etc. See also: Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloweenhttps://t.co/mHU51CjZzw https://t.co/FffBtUp6Sw — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) October 10, 2018

OMG, WE GET IT. They zinged Fox News over Jamie Lee Curtis … so edgy.

But enough.

Just define words already, Dictionary.

Dictionary. A book…or online lexical resource (such as https://t.co/ZWXuxLkBCJ) containing a selection of the words of a language, giving information about their meanings. Activism. The practice of vigorous action as a means of achieving political or other goals. https://t.co/CNJkfKsPaE — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 11, 2018

Many thanks to Ben Shapiro for doing Dictionary.com’s job since apparently, they’re far too busy trolling conservatives on Twitter to do it themselves.

Having a woke dictionary is getting old. https://t.co/8QVI1sjJKL — Ben (@BenHowe) October 11, 2018

Seriously.

Can we get a different edition?

Maybe we should just get an Encyclopedia and call it good.

A dictionary isn’t a political activist. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) October 11, 2018

Didn’t used to be.

Also knowm as loud mouths who profess to know more about economics, politics, and life in general. — Janie Wallace (@jwla56) October 10, 2018

tfw you can't even expect a dictionary to be objective. — Spooky Unai (@llcthecableguy) October 11, 2018

In other words, nearly all things 2018.

No one is actually going to https://t.co/SKAywdI16N and looking up "acting" — Dott (@DennyOtt1) October 11, 2018

Fair enough.

But y’all can still get off our lawn.

