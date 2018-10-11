Is it our imagination or does Ron Perlman seem to have an issue with Twitchy? We get it, he’s convinced we’re some Russian-funded secret society of smack talkers but c’mon man.

At least get our Twitter handle right if you want to throw down.

Heh.

We’re sure Ron thought he had a point here but … eh. He’s probably referring to the piece we wrote on him earlier this week where he was babbling about how Hitler killing millions of Jews didn’t go away so neither would the Kavanaugh confirmation. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write his tweet.

He seems to think we misquoted him by using his own tweet.

Alrighty then.

Nope, and we feel for that poor guy who does have the @Twitchy handle, who hasn’t tweeted in months.

Ron on the other hand? *smh*

Forget that he got our @ wrong, but to send us Raw Story like that in any way proves something?

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, Hellboy, never change.

And here we are.

Maybe he’s just some sort of maniacal genius fooling us into giving him free PR? Stop laughing …

He certainly seems cranky.

Doncha think?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, Ron, it’s you … not us.

