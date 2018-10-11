Is it our imagination or does Ron Perlman seem to have an issue with Twitchy? We get it, he’s convinced we’re some Russian-funded secret society of smack talkers but c’mon man.

At least get our Twitter handle right if you want to throw down.

Heh.

We’re sure Ron thought he had a point here but … eh. He’s probably referring to the piece we wrote on him earlier this week where he was babbling about how Hitler killing millions of Jews didn’t go away so neither would the Kavanaugh confirmation. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write his tweet.

He seems to think we misquoted him by using his own tweet.

Alrighty then.

Is that the right @? — A Liberal Marine (@USMCLiberal) October 9, 2018

Nope, and we feel for that poor guy who does have the @Twitchy handle, who hasn’t tweeted in months.

Ron on the other hand? *smh*

Raw story is a joke…. just like you — Denny Butcher (@butch72_07) October 11, 2018

Forget that he got our @ wrong, but to send us Raw Story like that in any way proves something?

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, Hellboy, never change.

LMAO at @Perlmutations for citing @RawStory like they are some kind of legit publication. I mean, maybe to their 18 readers, but really, most grown-ups know better. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) October 11, 2018

Lil’ Ronnie ain’t exactly the sharpest tool in the shed. Must need attention again. Okay everyone, give Ronnie some attention. — Will (@RoscoenOtis) October 11, 2018

And here we are.

Maybe he’s just some sort of maniacal genius fooling us into giving him free PR? Stop laughing …

You mad Bro? — patrickmclemore (@patrickmclemor2) October 11, 2018

He certainly seems cranky.

This tweet is so ironic. — WarNukE (@warNuKE_) October 11, 2018

Doncha think?

Here buddy this will cheer you up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NAiCvMwgH3 — Tide Pod Bootlegger (@jsmith6919) October 11, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, Ron, it’s you … not us.