Twitter supports gay people as long as they don’t vote for Republicans. Jack can pretend there’s not a bias on his site all he wants but actions speak louder than words. If GayPatriot was a raving, raging, frothy-mouthed Leftist he would not only be safe from suspension but he’d probably have a pretty blue check by his name.

But since he’s a conservative apparently he’s fair game, even though he’s supposedly a part of a protected group.

Why is conservative @gaypatriot suspended? Oh, I said the answer in my question… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 11, 2018

Bingo.

And what was he suspended for?

Again, @GayPatriot asked me to relay that he (and @gaypatriot2 )have been suspended without explaination. — Gingy the Red (@GingyNorth) October 11, 2018

Without explanation.

Which means they didn’t send him a tweet to delete or any action to take so he really doesn’t know what he did wrong. This editor has herself been suspended a number of times (wrong type of woman apparently), and it’s never a good thing when they don’t send you a tweet to delete.

We hope this doesn’t mean he’s permanently suspended.

Even though his avatars really are the worst, we need him back, Twitter.

C’mon.

Looking forward to the lawsuit in which Twitter will be forced to accept they’re a platform and not a publisher. Unless they’re a publisher which means we can all sue them for slander and discrimination. https://t.co/J8PwmNxlKW — The Brickhouse (@Brick______) October 11, 2018

Something has got to give.

They took him completely off I'm so tired of Twitter doing that to us — ❌❌❌❌they dont like me ❌❌❌❌ (@Lou43890543) October 11, 2018

Oh crud! Any idea what bogus excuse they have this time? — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) October 11, 2018

We all know what his ‘crime’ is …

Wait. What? @GayPatriot is suspended? Which bigot got that done? Shameful. — Tango Foxtrot (@TFinn82) October 11, 2018

Because @Jack is a lying partisan hack who employs an army of mindless liberal drones. My prediction is that this will continue to get worse before the midterms. More follower purges, more baseless account suspensions, more shadow banning. — Michael Gamba (@MGamba2017) October 11, 2018

Seems a timely suspension considering GayPatriot speaks to a protected demographic of the Left.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

So tired of this BS. Twitter has serious problems. — Cheryl B (@Cheryl707) October 11, 2018

Evergreen.

#FreeGayPatriot

