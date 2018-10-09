If you had any doubts that climate change ‘science’ is and always has been about politics this thread will put those doubts to rest.

What a crock of weepy, sanctimonious, green-penis garbage from this so-called ‘visiting scholar’ on how capitalism must be dismantled or else the planet will destroy itself and we’re all going to die. Or something.

If you are wondering what you can do about climate change: The world's top scientists just gave rigorous backing to systematically dismantle capitalism as a key requirement to maintaining civilization and a habitable planet. I mean, if you are looking for something to do. https://t.co/e5l7EWnRSC — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) October 8, 2018

So, the world’s top climate scientists (who have gotten this climate change stuff wrong time and time again) have given us 10 years before our planet is uninhabitable. Remember over a decade ago when Al Gore told us we’d all be under water by now? That the ice caps would be gone and polar bears would all be dead?

Good times.

BUT here’s the kicker, not only do they want us to give up plastic straws (eye roll) but now they want us to dismantle capitalism.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

And the solutions can help eliminate extreme poverty and the roots of systemic oppression. Long-standing problems, like climate change, are all symptoms of the same bigger problem. We are in the early days of bringing about a post-capitalist society. Because we have to. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) October 9, 2018

No, no we don’t.

If that is the world we need to will into being, one that centers justice, equity, and respect for all people & all non-human species, then so be it. This report is now the clearest call ever made, in the stark black-and-white of climate data, to motivate bold ideas into action. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) October 9, 2018

And you thought Social Justice Warriors were annoying when it came to video games. Psh.

"Visiting scholar" Ha ha ha!

From which planet? — Older and Wiser 🇨🇦 (@jfeilders) October 9, 2018

Fair question.

Its amazing how global warming scaremonger solutions always line up with their preferred politics. Coincidence! — MB (@ElBuehn) October 9, 2018

TRUMP IS KILLING THE PLANET, DUH!

Wonderful thread, Eric. Thanks for sharing. How does the report or the thread give "rigorous backing to systematically dismantle capitalism"? — Akshat Rathi (@AkshatRathi) October 8, 2018

Wonderful thread … yeah right.

In the main report, there's a finding that says it "requires an evolution of global and national financial systems" including "a potential redirection of 5% to 10% of the annual capital revenues" i.e., the profit margin of basically every company. pic.twitter.com/c4N8p5hr1K — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) October 8, 2018

Right. Soooo basically profit is to blame for climate change.

Who knew?

Seems legit.

We’re guessing Charles C.W. Cooke doesn’t exactly buy Eric’s theory either.

Haha! Pass. — Buttload the Usurper (@MetricButtload) October 9, 2018

*snicker*

Every 10 years, climate hysterics give us another 10 years before the earth burns up. — Mag Wildwood (@MagWildwood1) October 9, 2018

Well, thank goodness this guy is out there to help us save the planet!

Related: I'm available to come on any* TV/radio news program this week to put this report in its appropriate context. * = that accepts science, and that is not named Fox News because fuck them. — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) October 8, 2018

Oh.

Guess not.

HA HA HA HA HA HA!

Related:

