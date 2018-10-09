Unlike any protest, we have ever seen BEFORE …

It’s so TINY.

Can you even really call this a protest? It’s really more of a gathering of people, doncha think? A meeting? Suppose if the media called it a gathering it wouldn’t have the punch they’re looking for because you know, the Left is all fired up after Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

So fired up they didn’t bother to show up on his first day on the bench.

You know when The Hill is calling it a ‘small group,’ it’s a SMALL GROUP.

We counted eight.

But it’s a HUGE WAVE.

Trending

Now now.

HA HA HA HA HAAAAA!

RIGHT?

All eight of them. *snort*

Related:

DAAAMN SON! MI Sen. candidate John James LIGHTS UP Dem loser Abdul El-Sayed for his GROSSLY racist tweet

Partisan CHEAP SHOTS: Planned Parenthood under SERIOUS fire for attacking successful woman of color, Nikki Haley

‘Hope MSNBC checks are WORTH IT!’ @AG_Conservative takes Max Boot apart in BRUTAL thread for smearing GOP as bigots

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsKavanaughprotesters