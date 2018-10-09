Unlike any protest, we have ever seen BEFORE …

It’s so TINY.

Can you even really call this a protest? It’s really more of a gathering of people, doncha think? A meeting? Suppose if the media called it a gathering it wouldn’t have the punch they’re looking for because you know, the Left is all fired up after Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

So fired up they didn’t bother to show up on his first day on the bench.

EARLIER: A small group of protesters gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court as Justice Kavanaugh begins his first day on the high court. pic.twitter.com/CSf4JfPNbz — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2018

You know when The Hill is calling it a ‘small group,’ it’s a SMALL GROUP.

We counted eight.

But it’s a HUGE WAVE.

Now now.

Only two in cosplay? Sad. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) October 9, 2018

Heroines! — Sam Adams (@CapaTosta122) October 9, 2018

HA HA HA HA HAAAAA!

I guess there isn’t much money left to support the protesters. — Chris (@PilotChrisD) October 9, 2018

Maybe they need to get jobs instead of wasting their time in Halloween costumes and embarrassing themselves on an allegation proven false over and over again — Thomas Gries (@ThomasGries4) October 9, 2018

RIGHT?

All eight of them. *snort*

