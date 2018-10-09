Sounds like Donald Trump Jr. and Kid Rock are campaigning for Michigan Senate GOP candidate, John James.

We are thrilled to support ⁦@JohnJamesMI⁩ joined by ⁦@KidRock⁩ ⁦⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ Freedom loving Americans! 🇺🇸Donald Trump Jr. to stump for Senate candidate John James https://t.co/pdmDYbZYGT — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) October 9, 2018

We’ve been following James’ campaign for the last several months as he definitely seems like someone who not only embraces conservative principles but who is also willing to FIGHT for them. Gotta tell ya’, we thought he was a badass before, but now we like him even more after reading his response to this disgusting tweet from Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed. You might remember Abdul, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was trying to help him win his primary for governor.

He lost.

Seems he’s still bitter:

Thrilled @DonaldJTrumpJr coming to stump for @JohnJamesMI. Nothing describes @MIGOP better than a man who has done nothing of value but mooch off his daddy–who mooched off *his* daddy. No action, just words. Oh, & @KidRock, a confederate flag wrapped has been. G'luck John! https://t.co/TKtgreVb6P — Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 9, 2018

And he wonders WHY he lost.

James just DECIMATED this guy:

I'm a West Point grad & Iraq vet w/ 2 masters

My dad: Vietnam vet & entrepreneur

His dad: mason

His dad: sharecropper

His dad: slave.

Mooching? My family never asked for free stuff, just a fair shot. We can't allow the American Dream to be crushed by you, @Stabenow & Socialism https://t.co/u2vl4orM1P — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 9, 2018

This is the part where we say BOOOOOM.

Now, we get it, Abdul was going after Trump Jr., but James used this as a perfect opportunity to shut him down and remind us all what the American dream means to people when they WORK FOR IT.

Keep up the hard work Mr. James , you and your family are great examples of work/reward in America. Not only growing up to do something as selfless as joining the Army. Becoming a politician after being an inspiration to fellow Americans. Keeping the dream alive! — Andrewski (@AndyGuad) October 9, 2018

As an Iraq vet with the 3rd ID, I salute you and will pray for your success. Hooah! — SSG Mc US Army Ret (@SSGMcGrunt) October 9, 2018

And that’s how you body the opposition lol. — Mr. America (@EricBandazewski) October 9, 2018

Booyah!

Stay the course! I’m pulling for you John James! — Pj Kuzdal (@Kuzda1pj) October 9, 2018

Michigan, elect this guy.

Seriously.

Related:

Partisan CHEAP SHOTS: Planned Parenthood under SERIOUS fire for attacking successful woman of color, Nikki Haley

‘Hope MSNBC checks are WORTH IT!’ @AG_Conservative takes Max Boot apart in BRUTAL thread for smearing GOP as bigots

Oh BOO HOO! Trump Jr. triggers Kathy Griffin so badly with just 1 RETWEET she rage-babbles in pathetic ‘poor me’ thread