Children should be off limits.

In politics and all things.

There is an unwritten rule within decent human beings that children are innocent, and regardless of what you think of their parents, they should be left out of garbage like this.

To Whom it May Concern at .@ILTimes: I would like to formally lodge a protest at the disgraceful sketch by your cartoonist, Chris Britt, depicting the 10 year-old daughter of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. It contravenes every standard of decency in our society. Please remove it. pic.twitter.com/WWpI2f9NVA — vbspurs (@vbspurs) September 30, 2018

This. Was. Awful.

It likely stems from the piece of testimony where Kavanaugh said his 10-year-old daughter prayed for Ford.

And that’s how the Left responded.

Classy eh?

Speaking of classy, look at this crap from the tough guy who magically got PTSD from firing a gun:

Kavanaugh used his daughter's nightly prayer in his opening statement. As such, fair game. Sorry. https://t.co/ugZ4vLm7WR — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) October 3, 2018

Would it be immature to say his last name suits him?

Well, you are well named. — Mortis (@WitchyDruss) October 4, 2018

Awww, shew, he can make that joke for us.

Thanks, man.

All I can gather from his bio is he can't hold a job. — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) October 4, 2018

His bio does have a good deal of different employers listed.

I very deliberately never say this to anyone, but: Go to hell. — ™ (@corrcomm) October 4, 2018

His daughters aren't fair game, whether he is guilty or innocent of the allegations made against him, whether he "used" his daughter's prayer routine or not. This is low. You don't do this. The fact that you did is what normalizes it. — FritzCast Podcast (@FritzQS) October 4, 2018

"He mentioned his daughter, she's fair game." You're sick, Gersh. get help. — Devil's TriMaven (@Killmaven) October 4, 2018

Did he mention his wife during his testimony? Perhaps some edgy cartoonist out there could depict Kavanaugh attempting to rape her? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 4, 2018

Brutal. But it’s the reality of the behavior and attitude we’re seeing from the Left around Kavanaugh and his family.

How do even stand being you? — Robert Kroese throws ice (@robkroese) October 4, 2018

Your mom was fair game. — Zelda (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 4, 2018

YAAAAS.

Our work here is done.

