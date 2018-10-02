We’re starting to think this whole FBI investigating Brett Kavanaugh thing isn’t going the way Democrats had hoped it would. Beyond even that, it would seem optics, in general, are bad for Democrats but even worse for Dianne Feinstein.

Keep in mind the poll we’re sharing here isn’t from Fox News or any other conservative-leaning outlet.

No no, this poll is from Harvard of all places …

This Harvard/Harris Poll from yesterday says 75% of public thinks Sen. Feinstein should have turned over letter earlier. https://t.co/0EH7fWuW9I — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) October 2, 2018

From Harvard.edu:

Majorities of voters – 66% – the Senate decision to delay the vote by the week and involve the FBI to search for corroborating evidence. If the FBI review finds no corroborating evidence, 60% of voters support the confirmation of Kavanaugh. A majority of voters believe that Kavanaugh’s confirmation process was politicized and mishandled, with 69% calling it a “national disgrace”. They blame both parties for being partisan, with 54% blaming the Republicans and 55% blaming Democrats. Further, 75% of voters believe that Senator Diana Feinstein should have immediately turned over the letter from Christine Ford to the Senate Judiciary committee in July, when she received it.

Ruh-roh, DiFi, sounds like trouble in Democratville.

And even more trouble for Dianne herself.

*popcorn*

