It’s official.

The Kavanaugh news cycle is the worst.

Like literally and totally.

The worst.

Even for a site like Twitchy, where the majority of what we write is somewhat snarky, we are starting to lose our senses of humor about it all. We thought the Left was bad when it came to Trump, but we’ve never seen anything quite like what we’ve seen them try and do to Brett Kavanaugh.

Sean Davis perhaps summed up the ridiculousness of the Left’s attempts at taking Kavanaugh down …

Kavanaugh is a gang rapist.

Ok, not a gang rapist, but a serial rapist.

Not a serial rapist, but a rapist.

Ok, not a rapist, but a blackout drunk.

Not a blackout drunk, but an alcoholic.

Not an alcoholic, but he drinks beer.

Ok, he just threw ice at somebody once in the 80s. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 2, 2018

What’s next, Lefties? Kavanaugh kicks puppies?

Wait, let’s not give them ANY ideas.

Can Ice verify this story, or will he melt under pressure? — Scott Cockerel (@swayneco) October 2, 2018

Hey, writing crappy jokes is this editor’s job!

It will end up being he cut the line during lunch in middle school. — Steve Madurski (@SMadurski) October 2, 2018

We knew it! The monster.

Imagine if someone saw him drinking beer with a straw! That would be the final nail in the coffin. — Steve (@clevebagel) October 2, 2018

NOT A STRAW.

A liberal reads the first & last line of this tweet & concludes it’s the same despicable monster… RIP #MeToo movement. You were a useless piece of liberal activism only serving to further their psychological circling of the mental toilet bowl. — Sarcasm, it’s how I hug (@CausticSarcasm1) October 2, 2018

Mental toilet bowl.

That’s oddly descriptive and correct, all in one.

Clearly he coudln’t throw ice if we’d just abolish it. — R.J Carter @ CriticalBlast 🀄️ (@AndrewsDisciple) October 2, 2018

Look out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you’ve got competition.

Brett Kavanaugh also led a mutiny while in the Navy, and the corroborating evidence which prove this assertion with geometric logic is in the strawberries. — Chris Valentine (@cmvbrielman) October 2, 2018

Sounds legit.

Hey, as legit as anything the Left has come up with.

