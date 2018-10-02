The Daily Beast was so angry with Megyn Kelly for not believing Julie Swetnick that they wrote an article about her.

But in the article they got Swetnick’s story confused with Ramirez; normally we could excuse that with how crazy this news cycle has been but considering the article and the outlet? Not happening.

Seriously, how can they claim they believe women when they can’t even keep their stories straight?

This pointless “Megyn Kelly tweeted something I disagree with” piece makes more sense when you realize the author (and editors) mixed up Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick https://t.co/XKvkZ98aZP pic.twitter.com/iWOzqs03VE — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) October 2, 2018

From The Daily Beast:

NBC host Megyn Kelly fired off an incendiary series of tweets Monday night in which she not only trashed Julie Swetnick’s account of Brett Kavanaugh exposing himself to her, but also derided Swetnick for having not made a detailed, written contemporaneous account of Kavanaugh’s alleged abuse, as she said she did when harassed by Fox News boss Roger Ailes.

They still haven’t corrected it.

Three hours and no correction. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) October 2, 2018

Nearly five hours now.

Two hours later and it's still there. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 2, 2018

Heh.

Journalism is so horrible these days if a journalist accidentally manages to get a noun into a sentence it's practically a moral victory. — Peter Pike (@AuthorPeterPike) October 2, 2018

Is this really journalism?

We have our doubts.

On the other hand, seems fitting that @thedailybeast filed it under "HUH?" pic.twitter.com/bjsVSiu0lw — Nicolás A. Jiménez (@nicolasajimenez) October 2, 2018

True story.

And ‘huh’ indeed.

another indictment of the blue checkmark journalist…there are so few decent ones left — kdino75🐻 (@kdino75) October 2, 2018

Silly, they don’t have time for the facts, they’re far too busy with the narrative.

We’ll keep an eye on the story and update should they bother to correct it … heh.

