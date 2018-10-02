Yashar Ali is one of the more unbiased journos we read and cover here on Twitchy. While we don’t always necessarily agree with him, it seems that he is willing to call out issues regardless of the outlet in question.

Like his tweet pointing out to the NYT that the writer of their piece on Kavanaugh was likely biased …

I understand why the NYT would publish this story given some of Kavanaugh’s statements, but Emily should have never been assigned to it or have her byline on it. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/Nvayh5ajFH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2018

‘Not a good look.’

Fair criticism of the New York Times.

And for whatever reason, his tweet enraged the editorial editor of Gizmodo …

love journalism lectures from someone who has been doing it for abt a year and entirely trades in access. https://t.co/az5NHUKo4S — susie (@banikarim) October 2, 2018

She seems oddly angry about something she didn’t even write.

And maybe it’s just us but this sounds like a personal attack.

And yet you emailed me several times and tried to hire me @banikarim…your last email began with “great work this weekend…” Your first email was over a year ago and you were already aware of my work Finally, please let me know which stories I got because I traded in access? pic.twitter.com/BDMw4dXWaY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2018

Oops.

yeah i reached out right after your kathy griffin piece which published in august in which you admitted she spoke to you bc you were friendly with her so that just proves my point? — susie (@banikarim) October 2, 2018

We’re not entirely sure what her point really is … so no.

also that was before i realized you were a total douchebag. — susie (@banikarim) October 2, 2018

There it is.

Always classy.

Lovely language. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 2, 2018

Yup.

And to think, Twitter is still free.

even if you did “trade for access” she just admitted that she knew and wanted to hire you 😂😂😂😂 — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2018

no i admitted i wanted to have coffee with a new reporter to get a read on him who thinks a year later he’s murrow. — susie (@banikarim) October 2, 2018

Clearly, white men are to blame for this. *snort*

Heh.

what is targeted victory dude? — susie (@banikarim) October 2, 2018

Yeah, dude.

We were told there would be no math.

yeah no thanks. — susie (@banikarim) October 2, 2018

just trying to show you how the internet works — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2018

*oh no he di’int*

pretty sure i don’t need any mansplaining on how the internet works from a site “built by digital marketers” that gets half a million visits a month. but thanks! pic.twitter.com/0dviM7dCyK — susie (@banikarim) October 2, 2018

Did she really use the word mansplaining? That’s so 2017.

pretty sure you do considering we’re a marketing company, not a publisher LMAO. And if you want to talk page views. I used to do 25M a month on my author page alone. Please continue to dig yourself deeper. It’s so entertaining. — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2018

reading is hard pic.twitter.com/WzxQvMzpY3 — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 2, 2018

Reading is all about white male privilege.

Duh.

elated:

‘Due process is NOT misogynistic.’ Michael Avenatti’s attempt to shame Megyn Kelly over Swetnick goes BADLY

‘Do you EVER stop for 1 moment?’ Charles C.W. Cooke DROPS John Harwood for clutching pearls over a movie review

‘The media IS the enemy.’ @AG_Conservative takes NBC’s hit piece on Kavanaugh ‘texting’ about Ramirez APART