Michael Avenatti is having a horrible, terrible, no-good, very bad week considering his client, Julie Swetnick, has become her own worst enemy. And we get it, it seems he really wanted to be part of this whole circus so he can pretend he’s some sort of women’s advocate but … yeah.

If we didn’t have doubts about Swetnick’s story before her interview on NBC last night, Americans certainly do now. Talk about a hot mess of an interview.

Would seem Michael took offense to Megyn Kelly’s comments about Swetnick’s credibility:

. @megynkelly – I generally respect your work as a journalist but you should be ashamed of yourself for attacking my client, a sexual assault victim, without facts. And you base your attacks on bogus legal actions that were filed & almost immediately dismissed. You know better. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 1, 2018

We especially like how he’s scolding Megyn here.

‘You know better.’

That sounds sorta like something a misogynist man might say to a woman. Hrm.

.@MichaelAvenatti Kavanaugh denies ur client’s accusations saying he d/n/even know her. Her credibility is fair game. That’s why the AP, The Oregonian, & others are looking into it. The #MeToo mvmt doesn’t shield accusers from tough Qs. Most women tell the truth, but not all do. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 1, 2018

Bingo. Simply being in possession of a vagina doesn’t automatically make someone’s credibility unquestionable.

And if Swetnick is lying she and her attorney are doing a tremendous amount of damage to real survivors.

If there is one thing we know from multiple examples it is that Brett Kavanaugh is a liar. He has lied repeatedly over the last four weeks on a myriad of issues. His “innocent boy” interview was a joke. My client has agreed to take a poly exam and be cross-examined. He has not. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 1, 2018

*sigh*

No, the only thing we really know here is that no matter what Kavanaugh says, the Left keeps finding a way to move their goalposts and accuse him of some new lie or atrocity. It’s getting so damn old.

And so is Avenatti.

Many women in this country also enable & protect the Male Misogynistic Culture @megynkelly happens to be one of many Let’s aim to change system, not just the behavior and secrecy #MondayMotivation #AWNewYork https://t.co/fPMRMi0lsM — Mara McEwin (@maramcewin) October 1, 2018

HUH?

Feminists. *eye roll*

Due process is not misogynistic. It happens to be the bedrock of our legal system. Ms. Swetnick was just on NBC changing her story dramatically from her sworn declaration. When an accuser has credibility issues, the A. is not to shame those who recognize it. https://t.co/FpiAigEXWn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 2, 2018

Bingo.

Nonetheless, I bet it meant a lot to YOU to be believed when it was your turn to speak up against the power head who was assaulting you. — Kim Simons (@Kimmeebabe) October 2, 2018

I knew I might not be. But my company’s attnys examined the evidence, which in my case included contemporaneous journal entries (which I gave), consultation w/an attny, a report to a supervisor, stmts to friends, and a slew of other women w/highly credible allegations. https://t.co/EAyU2klMtp — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 2, 2018

Megyn had EVIDENCE.

And she remembered what happened.

Crazy how that works.

Not every victim will have that kind of record, which is fine, but the notion that *every* woman must be believed is absurd. Just ask the 3 Duke lax players who were falsely accused of rape by a woman who virtually all of the media believed but who made the whole thing up. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 2, 2018

Nailed it.

Gosh Megyn this is so common sense it just sounds surreal you have to remind people that not all women have to be believed because not all tell the truth! Abuse is real, no doubt but so is false testimony — Jenn (@JennifferV_V) October 2, 2018

Who’da thunk it?

