When Dianne Feinstein gave her ‘opening statement’ you could tell she had been gearing up to give this speech for days. Talk about grandstanding, she was basically giving her own testimony.

This is not about you, Dianne.

Dear Senators,

Nobody wants to hear you grandstand. It's not about you. Just ask the questions (of the people who matter here). #KavanaughHearings — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 27, 2018

What she said.

"What I find most inexcusable is the rush to judgment…" —@SenFeinstein LOL #KavanaughHearings — Michael "Beto" Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 27, 2018

Rush to judgment.

LOL.

Dianne could have put a stop to all of this if she had just given this letter to the committee from the get-go.

Sorry, Dianne Feinstein. There’s a reason politics is ugly — and the ugliest part is when people come out with last minute allegations to derail a process. We know the score. #KavanaughHearings — vbspurs (@vbspurs) September 27, 2018

We absolutely know.

WATCH.

"What I find most inexcusable is this rush to judgment, the unwillingness to take these kinds of allegations at face value and look at them for what they are. A real question of character for someone who is asking for a lifetime appointment" — @senfeinstein #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/VD6OrqbNRV — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 27, 2018

Rush to judgment.

And sorry, but Dianne is the last person who has any business discussing ‘question of character.’

Are you kidding us?

Not to mention Grassley had reminded the Committee that this hearing is about Kavanaugh and Ford, not about any other women who have shared allegations as their attorneys have refused to work with the Committee … and Dianne went on and on about other women and sexual violence in this country.

She was testifying, not giving opening statements.

Republicans didn’t learn from the mistakes of the Anita Hill hearing and are making new ones. Blocking an FBI investigation, no outside witnesses, having a prosecutor cross examine Dr. Blasey Ford and scheduling a vote before her testimony are among their bad decisions. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 27, 2018

The fact we are where we are has a lot to do with Dianne sitting on this … for two months.

Seriously, we’re starting to feel like we’re taking crazy pills.

Related:

‘You simply CANNOT be real’! Mollie Hemingway made Brian Stelter her BIATCH in harsh back-and-forth

BAHAHA! Laura Ingraham just triggered the SH*T out of Michael Avenatti annnnd we’re officially DEAD

She is AWFUL –> Kamala Harris submits least believable accusation YET against Kavanaugh (this one’s a DOOZY)