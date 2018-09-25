Admit it.

When you see any Lefty Hollywood type get all big and bad with the GOP you laugh.

Like this tweet from Alyssa Milano.

How rude.

And ouch, our sides.

I'm sorry I'm married & I wouldn't cheat on my wife like Dems do. Thanks for asking though! #IamtheGOP — Mike G. #ConfirmKavanaughNow!🚛🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mudflap54) September 25, 2018

Would could possibly go wrong with this tweet?

I'd love to see you speak out about Keith Ellison, or hell how about Mr. Spartacus himself Cory Booker. You actually go after everyone Dem and Rep and maybe someone could RESPECT what you say. You're only worried about the rep that's it. — ❌ Michael Cannon❌ (@mcannon91272) September 24, 2018

If Democrats think they are going to get very far with this fun new strategy of pretending Conservatives & Republicans don't have the same due process rights & presumption of innocence that Democrats enjoy, a profound and important lesson is about to be taught to them. — STEALTH JEFF (@drawandstrike) September 25, 2018

I'm not the GOP, but I'm game, once you clean up that tax debt. — Ordy's Amish Pumpkin Spice Butter (@OrdyPackard) September 25, 2018

Keep acting like a child … helps our cause — Make USA Great Again (@robcrawford_rob) September 25, 2018

Every time they act like an idiot Trump’s odds for reelection get a little bit higher.

Wow such great discourse. #WalkAway — Chuck Kimball (@chuckkimball) September 25, 2018

Girl you need help. — -🐮Cheeqy Cow 🐮 (@marymaymoo) September 25, 2018

She needs Jesus.

Bahahaha…. lovely… what one says when s/he has nothing factual to support his/her argument . Thanks for clearing that up. — Kelly (Dupuis) McCulley🇺🇸 (@Kellyann_Dupuis) September 25, 2018

You seem nice. — ❌Jane Austen (@janie_austin) September 25, 2018

In the age of standing up to or defending from sexual misconduct…..perhaps a different word or phase would be a better choice. — Ronnie Miller (@rjmiller23) September 25, 2018

We didn’t even THINK of that.

Probably not the best choice of words, good point.

Now that's thought leadership, right there. — Federalist Musket 🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 25, 2018

Not a fan of this. There are better ways to raise awareness or argue or defend your beliefs. — Daniel Abela (@DanielAbela82) September 25, 2018

The sparkles in Alyssa's eyes are from the stars shining through the back of her head. — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) September 25, 2018

Poor poor Alyssa. Up the meds. It will be helpful. #crazytown — LoveMeSomeTrump (@HollyNiotti) September 25, 2018

And scene.

Wow, this went well, Alyssa.

