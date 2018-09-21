The Left would have you believe Kavanaugh is some sort of MONSTER when it comes to women … so it’s odd that so many women would stand up for him not only in writing but also on video as well.

Watch:

‘Most have known Brett for decades … Brett is a person of honor, integrity, and a person of good moral character.’

But we’re supposed to listen to a woman who can’t remember when and where this alleged incident took place.

Alrighty.

This is so damn good.

Trending

Funny how that works out.

Of course, they will … it’s that narrative that we keep writing about that matters to them.

Not facts, not reality, not justice.

Narrative.

A welcome change indeed.

Nope, just from us mouthy Twitchy editors.

Confirm Kavanaugh NOW!

Related:

ARBLE GARBLE! Sen. John Cornyn calls out Senate Ds for withholding uncensored Ford letter, triggers a WHOLE lotta stupid

WTAF?! Twitter reportedly locked James Woods’ account and you won’t BELIEVE the tweet that got him in trouble

Conservatives POUNCE! Chris Cillizza shames GOP for ‘weaponizing’ Booker groping incident, gets DROPPED

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: allegationsFordKavanaughSCOTUS