Soooo apparently Apple is under fire for being sexist because their bigger screened iPhones are too big for some women to hold.

We can’t even make this up.

“Women like me with small hands who need the most secure phone for safety reasons are stuck with something they can’t hold…" https://t.co/9k6T3Mf34N — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2018

For reals?

From the New York Post:

When Apple released its iPhone XS line, with screens that range from 5.8 inches to 6.5 inches, they became the company’s largest phones yet. But the big screens have triggered a backlash from women who say the device is too large for the average female hand. “Women like me with small hands who need the most secure phone for safety reasons are stuck with something they can’t hold and constantly risk dropping,” tweeted sociology professor Zeynep Tufekci, who teaches at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “Some people like the bigger phones. Fine. Keep an alternative for the rest of us.”

Or you know, just buy a different type of phone? And c’mon, some men have small hands too and they’re not complaining. (please note we managed not to make a Trump joke here)

EVERYTHING IS SEXIST https://t.co/yH52K0EBLr — Sub-Human Baby Vessel (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 16, 2018

WE KNOW!

OMG!

MALE PHONE PRIVILEGE!

If everything is sexist nothing is sexist. Actual misogynists appreciate this you idiots. — mark_my_words (@mark_my_words) September 16, 2018

It sort of reminds us when they were complaining about fart rape. No, we’re not kidding, that was really a thing. Like manspreading?

Susan B. Anthony would never stop throwing up if she saw this nonsense.

Whoever this small handed person is? pic.twitter.com/J1Yv89BETS — Alicia Marie 👉🏽Twitch (@AliciaMarieBODY) September 14, 2018

I’m a guy with larger than normal hands and I hate having to buy a flatscreen TV to carry around if I want a new phone. Can’t imagine having smaller hands and dealing with this. — BJ Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) September 16, 2018

Aaaaand we’re dead.

Heh.

